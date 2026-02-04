Discover timeless Arabic fragrances with notes of oud, rose, amber, and more
Rich in tradition and beautiful, Arabic fragrances blend florals, oud, amber, and soft spices to create memorable scents. Arabic perfumes are long-lasting and captivating. They complement the wearer without feeling overpowering. Whether you're looking for a new perfume for evenings, a special scent for gatherings, or a gift for Ramadan or Eid, these are the standout Arabic perfumes for women.
Rasasi Al Ghalia Tawleefa Collection Eau de Parfum is crafted for those who enjoy timeless Arabic fragrances with a modern touch. The scent opens with uplifting freshness. Its balanced composition makes it ideal for both everyday elegance and special occasions. As the fragrance evolves, warm and soothing nuances emerge. Furthermore, this fragrance lasts all day.
It is perfect for gatherings, evening events, and formal occasions. Overall, this perfume enhances without overpowering. Its long-lasting nature ensures a lasting presence. The Arabic perfume would be a memorable gift.
Arabiyat Khashab & Oud Gold is a beautifully balanced Arabic perfume for women that celebrates feminine strength and grace. The oud fragrance is complemented by fresh florals.
As the scent develops, powdery florals and warm amber merge with musky undertones, creating a smooth, lasting fragrance. Perfect for evening wear, celebrations, Ramadan gatherings, and special events, this perfume enhances the wearer’s persona. Long-lasting yet elegant, it leaves a memorable impression – an ideal gift that speaks of refinement, warmth, and lasting impact.
This women's fragrance set offers five Arabic perfumes crafted to express feminine elegance and individuality. Each fragrance reveals a unique personality, ranging from soft floral tones to warm oriental and woody accords. Designed for women who appreciate versatility, this set allows effortless fragrance layering and selection, making it an exceptional gift that feels personal.
Ideal for festive celebrations, Ramadan evenings, social gatherings, and everyday sophistication, these long-lasting eau de parfums leave a graceful yet noticeable trail. They are beautifully presented.
Swiss Arabian Shaghaf Oud Aswad is a captivating Arabic perfume designed for women with a strong, graceful persona. It opens with a refined blend of floral and spicy nuances that immediately feel warm and intriguing. It's an intense oriental oud fragrance that embodies elegance and confidence.
The fragrance reflects depth and mystery, making it an exceptional gift for special evenings, special occasions, and moments that call for timeless sophistication.
As the scent unfolds, luxurious oud, amber, and soft vanilla merge with woody and musky tones, leaving a rich, long-lasting trail. Ideal for cooler seasons, celebrations, and elegant gatherings, it enhances the wearer’s presence with confidence and allure. This perfume leaves a lasting emotional impression, making it a meaningful gifting that expresses strength, elegance, and refined taste.
Al Haramain Amber Oud Tobacco Edition is a statement fragrance designed for women who appreciate depth and character. The opening reveals rich tobacco leaf layered with cinnamon and subtle spice, creating a warm and captivating first impression.
As the fragrance settles, creamy vanilla, tonka bean, and soft woody notes unfold, leaving a smooth, lasting trail. Ideal for evening wear, festive gatherings, and winter celebrations, this perfume enhances the wearer’s persona. Its long-lasting extrait concentration ensures a memorable presence.
Overall, it's a powerful yet refined Arabic fragrance for ladies that blends warmth, elegance, and confidence.
