Homebox unveils ‘For Every Way You Gather’ campaign this Ramadan

This Ramadan, Homebox unveiled its flagship seasonal campaign, For Every Way You Gather, through an exclusive, event attended by leading influencers, VIP guests, and members of the media. Thoughtfully curated to reflect the many rhythms of Ramadan life, the experience brought to life a tapestry of gathering styles — from grand family iftars filled with laughter and legacy, to intimate evenings with friends and colleagues, cozy game nights, outdoor majlis suhoors under the stars, and the quiet, soulful moments. Each setting was styled to demonstrate how Homebox enables every home to become a sanctuary of connection, beauty, and belonging during the holy month.