Worshippers gather around the Holy Kaaba during Isha prayers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah. During the holy month of Ramadan, Saudi authorities notice a sharp increase in the number of Umrah worshippers. X/SPA
1/7
A sea of worshippers fills the courtyard around the Holy Kaaba.
X/SPA
2/7
The Holy Kaaba becomes the spiritual centre of unity during Ramadan nights.
X/SPA
3/7
Thousands unite in prayer, circling the Kaaba in reverence and hope.
X/SPA
4/7
To accommodate the crowds, comprehensive organizational measures were implemented, focusing on seamless crowd management, sanitization, and guidance services.
X/SPA
5/7
The spiritual gathering reaffirmed the Grand Mosque’s role as the unifying heart of the Muslim world and highlighted the efforts to providing visitors to Mecca with an exceptional and tranquil experience.
X/SPA
6/7
Ramadan is the ninth and most sacred month of the Islamic calendar, in which Muslims commemorate the revelation of the Quran to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
X/SPA
7/7
Ramadan attracts millions of worshippers, particularly during the last ten nights. Authorities warned that the central area around the Grand Mosque experiences heavy congestion before and after prayer times.