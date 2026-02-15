GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Ramadan weather in Mecca and Medina expected to be hotter than average

Temperatures may rise by up to 1.2°C in holy month as rainfall expected to remain light

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Saudi forecasters said expected rainfall in both cities would likely be lower than usual.
Saudi forecasters said expected rainfall in both cities would likely be lower than usual.
AFP

Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s National Centre for Meteorology has issued its preliminary climate outlook for the holy month of Ramadan 2026, forecasting above-average temperatures and below-normal rainfall in Mecca and Medina.

The centre said expected rainfall in both cities would likely be lower than usual. Average rainfall during Ramadan typically stands at around 4.2 mm in Mecca and 4.3 mm in Medina.

Temperatures, meanwhile, are projected to exceed seasonal norms. The report indicated that maximum increases could reach 1 degree Celsius above average in Mecca and 1.2 degrees in Medina.

The historical average temperature during Ramadan is approximately 26.8°C in Mecca and 23.1°C in Medina, according to the centre.

The meteorology authority said the forecast forms part of its ongoing efforts to provide seasonal climate data to support preparedness among relevant bodies and to serve worshippers travelling to the Two Holy Mosques during the holy month. It urged the public to follow official updates through its accredited channels.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Scorpion Season Brings Gradual Weather Transition to UAE

Is winter changing? Scorpion season in UAE explained

2m read
A scene from Bollywood hit Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani starring Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor

How to celebrate Holi, as you watch India Pak match

2m read
The Grand Mosque in Mecca received nearly 35m worshippers in the lunar month of Rajab.

Nearly 79m worshippers flood Mecca and Medina in Rajab

2m read
Grand Mosque worker praised after offering prayer rug to pilgrim

Bangladeshi worker’s kind act honoured at Grand Mosque

1m read