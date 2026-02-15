Ramadan weather in Mecca and Medina expected to be hotter than average

Temperatures may rise by up to 1.2°C in holy month as rainfall expected to remain light
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s National Centre for Meteorology has issued its preliminary climate outlook for the holy month of Ramadan 2026, forecasting above-average temperatures and below-normal rainfall in Mecca and Medina.
The centre said expected rainfall in both cities would likely be lower than usual. Average rainfall during Ramadan typically stands at around 4.2 mm in Mecca and 4.3 mm in Medina.
Temperatures, meanwhile, are projected to exceed seasonal norms. The report indicated that maximum increases could reach 1 degree Celsius above average in Mecca and 1.2 degrees in Medina.
The historical average temperature during Ramadan is approximately 26.8°C in Mecca and 23.1°C in Medina, according to the centre.
The meteorology authority said the forecast forms part of its ongoing efforts to provide seasonal climate data to support preparedness among relevant bodies and to serve worshippers travelling to the Two Holy Mosques during the holy month. It urged the public to follow official updates through its accredited channels.