Filipino domestic worker arrested for stabbing child in Medina to death

The suspect has been detained, and legal proceedings have been initiated against him

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Child killed in Medina home, Saudi police arrest domestic worker
Child killed in Medina home, Saudi police arrest domestic worker
Dubai: The Security patrols in Saudi Arabia’s Medina region have arrested a Filipino domestic worker accused of fatally stabbing a child inside his home, authorities said on Friday.

In a statement posted on the social media platform X, the Public Security Directorate said the suspect was apprehended immediately following the incident and taken into custody.

Authorities said the resident worker allegedly killed the child using a knife inside the residence. No further details about the circumstances of the incident or the age of the victim were disclosed.

The suspect has been detained and legal procedures have been initiated against her, officials said, adding that the case has been referred to the Public Prosecution to complete the investigation in accordance with Saudi law.

crime Saudi Arabia

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
