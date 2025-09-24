GOLD/FOREX
Kuwait man sentenced to 14 years for fatally beating domestic worker

Family members also imprisoned for covering up crime

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Dubai: Kuwait’s Criminal Court on Tuesday sentenced a Kuwaiti citizen to 14 years in prison for fatally beating his Asian domestic worker, Al Abdle News reported.

The case revealed that the man assaulted the woman to death before burying her in the garden of his home in Saad Al Abdullah neighbourhood to conceal his crime.

Investigations by the Public Prosecution revealed that the Filipino victim was brutally beaten with a stick, forcibly confined inside the home, denied medical treatment despite her deteriorating health, and compelled to continue working under severe physical and psychological abuse.

Authorities referred the suspect to a psychiatric hospital to evaluate his mental state, but the court affirmed his responsibility for the crime.

In addition, the court sentenced his father, brother and expatriate wife to one year in prison with hard labour for helping conceal the crime and failing to report it to authorities.

The ruling underscores Kuwait’s legal stance against domestic worker abuse and the severe consequences for those found guilty of violence or complicity in covering up such crimes.

