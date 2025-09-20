Kuwait court detains Saudi woman accused of killing maid

Court of Cassation upheld the acquittal of a social media user living abroad
Dubai: A Kuwaiti criminal court has ordered the continued detention of a Saudi woman accused of fatally beating her domestic worker with a stick inside her home in the Sabah Al Nasser district.
During a hearing, the court rejected a request to release the defendant on bail, ruling that the seriousness of the charges required her to remain in custody until the investigation is completed and evidence is fully presented.
In a separate ruling the same day, Kuwait’s Court of Cassation upheld the acquittal of a social media user living abroad who had been accused of spreading false news.
The court also confirmed the acquittal of a former parliamentary candidate who criticized government appointments of ministry undersecretaries on social media.
Additionally, the criminal court postponed judgment until October 1 in another case involving alleged insults against a segment of Kuwaiti society. Several defendants, including a Kuwaiti citizen, face charges in that case.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox