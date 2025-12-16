GOLD/FOREX
Seven Kuwaitis killed in traffic accident on Saudi highway

No official details have yet been released regarding the exact cause of the crash

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Supplied

Saudi authorities are investigating a fatal traffic accident that claimed the lives of seven Kuwaiti nationals on a major highway in the Kingdom, according to local media reports.

The victims, all members of Kuwait’s Al Rashaida tribe, were pronounced dead at the scene after sustaining severe injuries in the collision. 

Emergency services rushed to the site shortly after the crash was reported, but officials said the impact was catastrophic and left no survivors.

Saudi authorities completed the necessary legal and medical procedures following the incident, and the victims were buried within the Kingdom after coordination with the relevant parties, the reports said. No official details have yet been released regarding the exact cause of the crash.

Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
