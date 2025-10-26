GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Four students killed, one critically injured in horrific road crash in Saudi Arabia

Students were on their way to school when their vehicle was involved in a severe collision

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Fifth student was transported to King Abdullah Hospital in Bisha, where she remains under intensive medical care.
Fifth student was transported to King Abdullah Hospital in Bisha, where she remains under intensive medical care.
Shutterstock

Dubai: Four female students were killed and a fifth was critically injured in a horrific traffic accident on Sunday morning, on the Bisha–Khamis Mushait Road in southern Saudi Arabia, local media reported.

According to local sources, the students were on their way to school in Bisha when their vehicle was involved in a severe collision. Emergency responders, including security forces, the Red Crescent, and Civil Defence teams, rushed to the scene immediately after the crash was reported.

The fifth student was transported to King Abdullah Hospital in Bisha, where she remains under intensive medical care. She is in critical condition.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident, which has renewed calls across the Kingdom for greater road safety awareness and stricter measures to prevent similar tragedies.

The incident has sent waves of sorrow through the local community, with many taking to social media to express condolences and solidarity with the families of the victims.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

King Salman Gate is a transformative multi-use development in the holy city of Makkah. Pictured above is an artist's render of the project.

Saudi unveils mega King Salman Gate project in Makkah

2m read
A look at how ChatGPT is now all-pervasive, photo for illustrative purposes alone

Teen arrest: ChatGPT search 'How do I kill my friend'

1m read
UAE leaders congratulate Saudi Arabia on National Day

UAE leaders congratulate Saudi Arabia on National Day

1m read
A railway station in Riyadh. The high-speed train planned between Riyadh and Kuwait will travel around 500km in 100 minutes.

Saudi Arabia opens bids for Qiddiya high-speed rail

1m read