Four students killed, one critically injured in horrific road crash in Saudi Arabia

Students were on their way to school when their vehicle was involved in a severe collision
Dubai: Four female students were killed and a fifth was critically injured in a horrific traffic accident on Sunday morning, on the Bisha–Khamis Mushait Road in southern Saudi Arabia, local media reported.
According to local sources, the students were on their way to school in Bisha when their vehicle was involved in a severe collision. Emergency responders, including security forces, the Red Crescent, and Civil Defence teams, rushed to the scene immediately after the crash was reported.
The fifth student was transported to King Abdullah Hospital in Bisha, where she remains under intensive medical care. She is in critical condition.
Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident, which has renewed calls across the Kingdom for greater road safety awareness and stricter measures to prevent similar tragedies.
The incident has sent waves of sorrow through the local community, with many taking to social media to express condolences and solidarity with the families of the victims.
