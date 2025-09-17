GOLD/FOREX
Saudi Arabia launches probe after car overturn kills five in Jazan

National Transportation Safety Centre says specialised team investigating causes of crash

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Five killed, two injured in Jazan crash
Shutterstock

Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s National Transportation Safety Centre has opened an investigation into a fatal car accident in the Jazan region that left five people dead and two others injured.

The crash occurred on Monday on Athwan Road in Jazan, in the southwest of the Kingdom, when a vehicle overturned, the agency said in a statement posted on its official X account.

A specialised safety investigation team has begun examining the circumstances and causes of the accident and will issue recommendations to relevant authorities aimed at improving safety across all modes of transport, the centre added.

