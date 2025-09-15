Four female teachers, driver killed in horrific crash in Saudi Arabia

The accident occurred on Sunday morning while the group was travelling to school in Jazan
Dubai: Four female teachers and their driver were killed in a horrific traffic accident on Sunday morning while travelling to school in Jazan, southwest Saudi Arabia.
The collision occurred in Al Dayer Governorate and left no survivors, despite a swift response from local emergency services, authorities confirmed.
Officials have launched an investigation into the cause of the crash. The Ministry of Education extended its condolences to the families of the victims, calling the tragedy a heartbreaking loss for the community.
Authorities urged motorists to exercise greater caution, especially on rural roads, where accidents continue to pose serious safety risks.
