'Very scary, traumatic': Fatehi shares experience after drunk driving crash
Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi was involved in a car accident in Mumbai on Saturday afternoon while en route to the Sunburn Festival. A drunk driver rammed into her Mercedes, leaving her with minor injuries, including a concussion and swelling.
Just hours after the crash, Fatehi performed on stage alongside DJ David Guetta, calling the incident “one of the most frightening moments” of her life. She emphasised her gratitude for being alive and refused to let the accident derail her professional commitments.
In an Instagram video, Fatehi reassured fans: “I'm alive and I'm well. Except for some minor injuries, swelling and a slight concussion, I'm okay. That could have ended terribly.”
She explained that she hit her head against the car window and is still experiencing pain but is recovering.
Fatehi admitted the experience left her shaken: “That was a very scary, terrifying, traumatic moment. I'm slightly still traumatised.”
Despite this, she pushed through to perform, citing her dedication and work ethic:
“No drunk driver was going to get in the way of this opportunity… long story short, don’t drink and drive.”
The actress spoke out against alcohol and substance use: “I have never liked alcohol or anything that impairs judgment… You should not drink and drive. I cannot believe that this is even a conversation in 2025.”
She also expressed disbelief the incident occurred in broad daylight:
“I could never imagine someone would be driving under the influence and putting people in harm’s way. Thank God I am alive.”
Fatehi thanked fans for their concern: “I really appreciate everyone who reached out. It means a lot. But again, don’t drink and drive.”
According to Fatehi, the drunk driver collided with her car, causing a severe impact that threw her across the vehicle. Mumbai Police confirmed the incident and reported that Fatehi was taken to a nearby hospital for first aid. Her condition is stable. The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
With inputs from ANI
