Tobacco tycoon’s son arrested in Kanpur Lamborghini crash case

Investigation confirms Shivam Mishra was driving at time of crash despite claims
Dubai: Shivam Mishra, son of Uttar Pradesh tobacco businessman K.K. Mishra and the main accused in the Kanpur Lamborghini crash case, was arrested on Thursday morning after days of confusion, competing claims and dramatic courtroom developments.
Kanpur Nagar Deputy Commissioner of Police Atul Kumar Srivastava said police acted on specific inputs about Mishra’s location before taking him into custody.
“We had received information that he is here. Based on that input, our teams became active and arrested him, and now he has been presented in court,” Srivastava told IANS.
Police said five teams were formed to trace Mishra, who had been on the run even as the investigation intensified and controversy mounted over who was driving the luxury supercar at the time of the crash.
The incident left six people injured and triggered chaos at the scene.
According to investigators, the Lamborghini first rammed into a rickshaw before crashing into a parked Royal Enfield motorcycle. The motorcycle rider was reportedly flung nearly 10 feet by the impact.
Witnesses said the high-end vehicle mounted the bike’s front wheel and dragged it for some distance before smashing into an electric pole and coming to a halt.
Locals also alleged that private security personnel accompanying Mishra attempted to disperse the crowd and move him away before authorities arrived.
Despite competing claims, Srivastava said the investigation had firmly established Shivam Mishra as the driver.
“In the police investigation, it has been made clear that during the accident, Shivam Mishra was driving the car. We have enough proof, and it will be presented before the court,” he said.
Police sources cited CCTV footage, eyewitness statements and videos recorded at the scene as key pieces of evidence.
Senior officers pointed to clips allegedly showing bystanders pulling a man believed to be Mishra from the driver’s seat immediately after the crash.
Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal said the material collected during the probe leaves little room for doubt.
“CCTV footage, eyewitness accounts and other evidence clearly show Shivam Mishra was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident,” he said.
The case took an unexpected turn on Wednesday when a man identifying himself as Mohan appeared in a Kanpur court claiming he — not Mishra — was behind the wheel.
Describing himself as Mishra’s designated driver, Mohan claimed he lost control of the car after Mishra suffered a sudden medical episode.
“I was driving when he suddenly collapsed on me. I panicked and tried to hold him with one hand. The car first hit a three-wheeler, climbed the divider and then stopped,” Mohan said.
He further claimed that the Lamborghini’s automatic locking system delayed his exit and that he later shifted Mishra to the driver’s seat.
However, police did not name Mohan as an accused. Taking note of the police position, the court declined to accept his surrender application and sought a detailed report from the Gwaltoli police station.
Mishra’s family has maintained that he suffers from epilepsy, arguing that a medical emergency played a role in the crash.
His lawyer, Dharmendra Singh, said Mishra was not driving at the time of the accident.
“This is an accident case. Shivam was not driving,” the lawyer argued, adding that Mohan was at the wheel.
Family members also rejected allegations of speeding or intoxication.
The defence further claimed that the complainant, Taufeeq, no longer wished to pursue legal action after a mutual settlement.
According to sources, Taufeeq was allegedly called to the police station on the day of the crash, where a written agreement was signed. Senior officers have not officially confirmed this claim.
Meanwhile, police have dismissed the defence’s assertions, reiterating that technical and visual evidence places Mishra behind the wheel.
Initially registered against an unidentified driver, the FIR was later amended to name Shivam Mishra after investigators reviewed footage and witness accounts.
Authorities have seized the Lamborghini for forensic examination.
Police said further procedures will now proceed based on court directions.
-- With IANS inputs