‘Papa, please save me’: Techie’s final call after car plunges into deep ditch in Greater Noida

Dense fog, poor visibility, and the absence of reflectors or proper barricading along the road are being cited as key factors in the fatal crash, according to reports by NDTV and Hindustan Times.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Rajkumar Mehta said: “My son himself called me while he was trapped. He said, ‘Papa, I am stuck, the car has fallen into the drain.’”

“For around one hour and forty-five minutes, he kept pleading, saying, ‘please save me, save me in any way possible,’” said an eyewitness, Moninder (single name), quoted by Hindustan Times.

Mehta’s family has filed a complaint accusing authorities of negligence, alleging that the absence of reflectors, warning signs, or covered drains along the service road contributed directly to the tragedy, especially given the dense fog conditions.

Despite an intense multi-agency rescue operation, it took nearly five hours to retrieve the car and Mehta’s body from the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Friends of the deceased alleged delays in the arrival of specialised rescue teams. “The rescue teams arrived only by 2.30am and could not even enter the water till 3.20am,” said Pankaj, a friend of the deceased.

“The police did reach there, but they were unable to do much because they did not have a swimmer with them. If there had been a swimmer, someone could have reached him,” Mehta’s father told Hindustan Times.

Bystanders who heard his screams attempted to help but were unable to reach the vehicle because it was fully submerged and the water was extremely deep.

