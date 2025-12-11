Toddler, grandmother fall from building onto moving car in Delhi

2 lives lost after falling from under-construction site onto car, police probe underway
A one-year-old toddler and his 45-year-old grandmother died in a tragic accident in Southwest Delhi’s Dwarka area after they fell from an under-construction building and landed on the roof of a passing car, police said. The incident occurred in Bharat Vihar, Gali No. 3, Sector 15, near Kisan Mandi, when residents alerted authorities to a fall from height, according to an Indian Express report.
Local news outlets reported that the victims, identified as Hari Bai (45) and her grandson Raj, were rushed to Aakash Hospital by relatives and passers-by but were later pronounced dead. Their fall reportedly struck a moving Hyundai i20, killing them instantly and leaving the driver and any occupants in shock as witnesses gathered.
Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into how the pair came to be on the construction site and why sufficient safety measures were not in place at the under-construction building. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and collecting witness statements to establish the sequence of events leading up to the fall.
Police officials said the investigation remains ongoing, and more details will be released as they continue to piece together the circumstances surrounding the deaths.
