Lumitech is among 2025 Fall Clutch Global Awards winners, maintaining #1 UAE consulting company ranking

Rapidly growing Dubai tech firm secures global recognition
Lumitech, a technology and consulting firm established in Dubai, is showing no signs of slowing down. This year, the company became one of the winners of the 2025 Fall Clutch Global Awards, which is the next proof of their strong pace of expansion. Lumitech also maintains its place as the UAE’s leading consulting company, which is the result that speaks to more than just technical capabilities.
In recent years, Lumitech has moved quickly. Established as a small engineering team in Dubai, it has grown into a larger, multi-skilled organisation with clients in MENA, Europe, and North America. The firm’s expansion is not just about sales or headcount, but about entering new verticals and earning trust and recognition from clients facing rapid market changes.
“Growth for us is about adapting, improving, and staying relevant to what our clients need,” says CEO Denis Salatin. “We look for ways to add value quickly, so our partners can see results sooner, not later.”
Clutch’s award process recognised not only technical quality but also other important factors: recent client reviews, ongoing delivery, and the ability to handle large-scale projects with predictable results. Lumitech checked the boxes, building a reputation of a partner with practical problem-solving skills and reliable execution capability.
As Dubai and the UAE continue to sharpen their competitiveness on the global tech market, Lumitech’s growth story provides a clear example of how regional companies can scale up and achieve world-scale recognition.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox