Global Video News Awards marks a new era in Global South storytelling

That theme continued in the opening address by Alex Kobia, Viory’s African Distribution Lead. “The Global South is not emerging; it has arrived,” he said, noting the significance of the moment. In a rapidly shifting media landscape, he emphasised the importance of verified, on-the-ground visual journalism and highlighted Viory’s work with more than 3,000 video journalists worldwide. Their mission, he said, is “to bring clarity, credibility and human depth to stories that might otherwise be overlooked or underrepresented”.

UAE youth representative Shahd Alabdouli also shared brief reflections from her humanitarian work in Al Arish, Syria and Rafah. Her remarks served as a quiet reminder that behind every piece of footage lies a human experience and that journalism has a responsibility to preserve the truth.

One of the strongest indicators of the awards’ ambition was the breadth of the judging panel. More than 20 senior media figures took part, representing some of the Global South’s most recognised outlets, including Clarín (Argentina), Hindustan Times (India), Korean Broadcasting System (South Korea), TeleSUR (Venezuela) and the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation. Their participation underscored the credibility and significance of the awards and a shared desire to elevate voices from across the region.

The four winners honoured each brought a distinct perspective to the craft of visual storytelling. Maximiliano Jonas was awarded the Best Camerawork while Enrique Ortiz received the Most Creative Shot award. Masoud Al Jarousha got the Exclusive Lens award and Ernest Dela Aglanu took home the Vital Footage Award.

Their work was widely praised for its impact, courage and ability to capture moments that enhanced storytelling and delivered vital narratives.

As the ceremony drew to its end, Viory reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening journalist communities, supporting credible reporting and ensuring that essential stories from the Global South receive the visibility they deserve. For a news agency headquartered in Abu Dhabi, this felt both like a regional responsibility and a global opportunity.

With the UAE investing heavily in media innovation and positioning itself as a bridge between global markets, the launch of these awards signals something larger than a single event. It reflects a growing confidence in the storytellers of the Global South. A belief that when their narratives are told accurately and authentically, they enrich global understanding.

The Global South Video News Awards marks the beginning of a new chapter in how the world sees and values the stories of the Global South, with Viory firmly at the centre of this story.