The Sustainability Excellence Awards 2025: Emirates Global Aluminium wins Eco-Efficient Manufacturer of the Year Award

EGA is embedding climate leadership and long-term value into heavy industry
At Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), sustainability is not an afterthought to the business — it is integral to how aluminium is made for a modern, sustainable world. Operating in one of the most energy-intensive industries, EGA has long recognised that its responsibility extends beyond production volumes to the lasting impact it creates for people, communities, and the planet. This belief has shaped a sustainability journey grounded in innovation, accountability, and long-term value creation.
EGA’s commitment to sustainability has evolved alongside global and national ambitions. Inspired by the UAE Net Zero 2050 strategic initiative and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the company has moved beyond traditional environmental management to embed sustainability into strategy, governance, and daily operations.
From aligning with the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative’s globally recognised standards to committing to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, EGA’s approach reflects a clear understanding that industrial leadership today must also be climate leadership.
The impact of this journey is tangible. EGA has expanded the production of low-carbon aluminium, including CelestiAL solar aluminium, while investing heavily in recycling to support a circular economy where aluminium can be continually reused.
Landmark initiatives such as the development of manufactured soil from bauxite residue demonstrate how long-standing industrial challenges can be transformed into opportunities for innovation. Across its operations, EGA continues to protect biodiversity, manage resources responsibly, and strengthen environmental resilience.
Beyond the environment, sustainability at EGA is about people and shared prosperity. The company invests in local communities through education, healthcare, and skills development, while creating meaningful employment and contributing significantly to economic growth in the countries where it operates. For EGA, sustainability is also a business advantage — strengthening customer partnerships, enabling access to new markets, and future-proofing the company for a rapidly changing world.
