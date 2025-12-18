Will Anthony Joshua make good his promise of killing Jake Paul in the ultimate clash on Netflix this weekend?

In the heated press conference, Joshua has expressed his desire to demolish Jake Paul
Dubai: Boxing disruptor Jake Paul and heavyweight powerhouse Anthony Joshua are set to clash in a showdown that has boxing fans buzzing worldwide. Starting at 5am, UAE time, the superfight will play out live on December 20 on Netflix.
But the drama began days earlier. The social media sensation turned pro boxer, Jake, and the former two-time world heavyweight champion, Anthony, met face-to-face at a fiery press conference at The Fillmore Miami Beach on Wednesday, December 17.
The matchup has sparked intense discussion due to the stark contrasts between the fighters: Paul, 28, stands at 6ft 1in with a record of 12-1, while the 34-year-old Joshua towers at 6ft 6in and boasts decades of elite boxing experience.
Tensions flared at the press conference, with Joshua making headlines after telling Paul, “If I can kill you, I will kill you.” The remark drew criticism from fellow fighters, including Tyson Fury, prompting Joshua to clarify: “That’s my job, we fight. We have a licence to kill. Many people don’t understand it, but this is what my job is.”
Paul, undeterred, called the matchup “a modern-day gladiator sport” and added, “I'm ready. I want his hardest punches. I want there to be no excuses when it's all said and done. Let's kill each other.”
Jake Paul has emerged as one of boxing’s most talked-about figures, holding a 12-1 professional record. Seven of his victories came via stoppage, including a high-profile points win over Mike Tyson, who came out of retirement for the bout. Paul's sole defeat came in 2023 against Tommy Fury via split decision.
Anthony Joshua is a former heavyweight world champion with a 28-3 record, 25 of those wins by knockout. His most recent bout was in September 2024 against Daniel Dubois, where Joshua suffered a TKO defeat after being knocked down four times.
While no titles are at stake in this fight, both athletes will undoubtedly be fighting for pride and a victory to enhance their professional records.
Given Joshua’s heavyweight pedigree and Paul’s relative inexperience in the division, the Brit is the clear favourite. According to Racing Post, Joshua’s odds are 1-9, while Paul’s chances of an upset stand at 13-2, and the possibility of a draw sits at 25-1.
The event is packed with undercard bouts, including:
Alycia Baumgardner vs Leila Beaudion – Super-featherweight (women)
Anderson Silva vs Tyron Woodley – Cruiserweight
Cherneka Johnson vs Amanda Galle – Bantamweight (women)
Caroline Dubois vs Camilla Panatta – Lightweight (women)
Yokasta Valle vs Yadira Bustillos – Strawweight (women)
Avious Griffin vs Justin Cardona – Welterweight
Keno Marley vs Diarra Davis Jr – Cruiserweight
