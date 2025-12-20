In a post-fight Netflix interview dripping with self-love, Jake said: “I’m not surprised I lasted six rounds. I just got tired.” Translation? “Yes, I got my jaw broken multiple times, but don’t you dare forget—I’m winning at life.” Honestly, the man has a broken jaw and still somehow managed to flex on his fans about how amazing his life is: his family, his fiancé, his career… and now, apparently, his pain tolerance.

Meanwhile, Anthony Joshua remained the picture of calm and sportsmanship. The Brit gave Jake props, saying, “Jake Paul did really well tonight. It takes a real man to keep getting up.” And yes, credit where credit’s due—the man showed heart. But let’s be real: much of the fight looked like a bizarre wrestling match. Jake spent the early rounds running, attempting double-leg takedowns like he was auditioning for MMA, and throwing barely a punch. Skill? Questionable. Heart? Absolutely. Ego? Untouchable.

After all, this is the same man who has “already won in every single way of life.” Instagram was not ready for him posting close-ups of his mangled jaw with a caption that basically screamed, “Still fabulous, still unstoppable.” Viewer discretion advised, but honestly… we couldn’t look away.

And don’t think for a second that Jake is done. Oh no. He’s already planning his next conquest: a cruiserweight world title. Because surviving a beatdown and showing off your broken jaw clearly isn’t enough—you need another shiny belt to remind everyone just how perfect your life is.

The fight had its iconic moment when Jake hit the canvas and mouthed a stunned “wowwwwww”. That clip alone is viral gold—the reaction perfectly summed up the night: “Yes, I’m in pain, but look at me, surviving a heavyweight fight like a superstar.” Anthony Joshua landed the right hand, did his job, and left with the win, all while grinning and waving to adoring fans. He may not have been thrilled with his own performance, but hey, money talks, and he’s laughing all the way to the bank.

