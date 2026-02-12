James Van Der Beek fundraiser hits $1.1M on GoFundMe after family appeal

Tributes pour in as Hollywood and fans rally around his wife and six children
Dubai: The world is mourning the loss of James Van Der Beek, the beloved Dawson's Creek star who passed away at the age of 48 following a brave battle with bowel cancer. Alongside the flood of tributes from fans and fellow celebrities, an extraordinary show of financial support has emerged for the family he leaves behind.
Van Der Beek is survived by his wife Kimberly and their six children, Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn and Jeremiah. In the days following his passing, a GoFundMe page was shared via Kimberly's Instagram Stories, revealing the difficult financial reality the family now faces.
The message on the fundraising page was candid and deeply moving. "James Van Der Beek was a beloved husband, father, and friend who touched the lives of everyone around him," it read. "In the wake of this loss, Kimberly and the children are facing an uncertain future. The costs of James's medical care and the extended fight against cancer have left the family out of funds."
The response from the public was nothing short of remarkable. By 7am UK time on Thursday, more than $1.13 million.
Kimberly released a statement on behalf of the family following her husband's passing that reflected the dignity with which Van Der Beek had approached his illness. "Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning," it read. "He met his final days with courage, faith and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother and friend."
The outpouring of grief from the entertainment world has been immediate. Dawson's Creek co-star Busy Philipps was among the first to pay tribute, writing on Instagram: "My heart is deeply hurting for all of us today. James Van Der Beek was one in a billion and he will be forever missed." She reserved particular words for his family, describing herself as "profoundly heartbroken for his incredible wife Kimberly and their six magical children."
Kerr Smith, who played Jack McPhee alongside Van Der Beek for five seasons, kept his tribute simple and sincere. "I'm so grateful for being able to call James a brother," he wrote. "I'll miss him deeply. Rest easy."
Mary Margaret Humes, who played Dawson's mother in the series, called him her "gracious warrior" and said she was at a "loss for words."
The tributes extended far beyond his Dawson's Creek family. Reese Witherspoon described Van Der Beek as "an extraordinary, talented man who also showed great kindness and grace in every action." Alyssa Milano called him "a unicorn of a man," adding, "More than anything, he loved being a husband and a father. There are few who cherish that role more deeply than he did."
Ashton Kutcher, Jennifer Garner, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ben Stiller and countless others took to social media to express their grief. Don't Trust the B in Apartment 23 co-star Krysten Ritter called him "smart, funny, empathetic, kind, talented, and just pure magic."
Perhaps one of the most personal tributes came from Dancing with the Stars host Alfonso Ribeiro, who is godfather to Van Der Beek's daughters. "I love you James and know I have a guardian angel watching over me," he wrote. "Being able to say goodbye this weekend will always live with me."
Van Der Beek first captured hearts as Dawson Leery in the iconic coming-of-age drama Dawson's Creek, which ran from 1998 to 2003 and became a defining cultural touchstone for an entire generation. He went on to build an impressive and varied career, with roles in Varsity Blues, CSI: Cyber, Pose and the cult comedy Don't Trust the B in Apartment 23.
In September, a Dawson's Creek reunion event was held in his honour, attended by Michelle Williams, Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson. Van Der Beek had hoped to attend but was too unwell at the time.
He was 48 years old and passed away after suffering from bowel cancer.
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.