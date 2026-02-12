James Van Der Beek fundraiser hits $1.1M on GoFundMe after family appeal

Kimberly released a statement on behalf of the family following her husband's passing that reflected the dignity with which Van Der Beek had approached his illness. "Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning," it read. "He met his final days with courage, faith and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother and friend."