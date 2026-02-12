Holmes reflects on their Dawson's Creek bond and offers support to his family
Dubai: Katie Holmes has never been one for grand public gestures, but the death of her Dawson's Creek co-star James Van Der Beek moved her to do something quietly extraordinary.
Rather than typing a quick caption or sharing a throwback photo like so many others, Holmes took pen to paper and wrote a handwritten tribute, posting the heartfelt note to Instagram following Van Der Beek's death on February 11 at the age of 48.
"I am so grateful to have shared in a piece of James' journey," she wrote. "He is beloved."
The 47-year-old actress described sitting down to write her words with a "heavy heart," acknowledging that his passing was "a lot to process." Given the years they spent working closely together, that sentiment feels entirely genuine.
Holmes addressed her late co-star directly, reflecting on what it meant to share a creative space with him. "James, thank you. To share a space with your imagination is sacred, breathing the same air in the land of make believe and trusting that each other's hearts are safe in their expression."
She went on to recall the memories they made together during their years filming Dawson's Creek, describing them as "laughter, conversations about life, James Taylor songs and adventures of a unique youth."
Holmes then spoke to the qualities that defined him as a person, citing his "compassion, bravery, selflessness and strength," before reflecting on the life he had built away from the cameras. "An appreciation for life with the integrity that life is art, creating a beautiful marriage, six loving children, the journey of a hero," she wrote.
She concluded by turning her attention to Van Der Beek's wife Kimberly and their six children, making a personal promise of ongoing support. "We are here for you always and will always be there to shower you with love and compassion."
Holmes and Van Der Beek first met on the set of Dawson's Creek, the beloved teen drama that ran from 1998 to 2003. She played Joey Potter, Dawson's best friend and on-again off-again love interest, whilst Van Der Beek brought the title character Dawson Leery to life. The show made both of them household names and clearly left a lasting mark on their friendship long after the cameras stopped rolling.
Van Der Beek had been diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer in 2023, announcing the news publicly the following year. He passed away on 11th February 2026.
In a social media landscape full of performative grief, Holmes's handwritten note stands apart. It's personal, considered and deeply human, much like the tribute itself suggests Van Der Beek was.
He was 48 years old, and clearly loved by everyone who knew him.
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.