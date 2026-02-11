'Dawson's Creek' actor James Van Der Beek dies

He was 48 years old, says Instagram post
Dawson's Creek actor James Van Der Beek has passed away following a battle with colorectal cancer. He was 48.
His death was announced on his Instagram page. "Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning,” read the caption of the photograph that was posted online on Feb 11.
"He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend," the post said.
The actor was diagnosed with colorectal cancer stage three in August 2023, reported USA Today. He shared the news of his illness in 2024. Throughout his battle with cancer, he kept working - his last few shows included Walker (2024) and Overcompensating (2025).