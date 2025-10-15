Indian actor Pankaj Dheer, Mahabharata's Karna, dies at 68

Seasoned TV star, who was popular for his role as the complex Karna, was battling cancer
Dubai: Veteran TV actor Pankaj Dheer, Mahabharat's Karna, died at 68 after he lost his battle to cancer.
Popularly known for playing Karna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, Dheer was a household name.
According to a report in DNA India, a close friend from his family confirmed the tragic news.
But his hit epic show Mahabharat wasn't his only claim to fame. His credits also include iconic hits like 'Chandrakanta, The Great Maratha' and 'Yug'. He has also appeared in Bollywood films like Soldier and Baadshah.
