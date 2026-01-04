GOLD/FOREX
Shame on us: Bollywood actor John Abraham on Indian football

Indian football is currently in deep chaos, with the 2025-26 ISL season yet to kick off

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Dubai: Bollywood actor and Northeast United FC co-owner John Abraham has termed the ongoing turmoil in Indian football “shameful.”

Indian football is currently in a state of deep uncertainty, with the 2025-26 Indian Super League (ISL) season yet to kick off. In the latest development on Saturday, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) confirmed that the dates for the delayed season will be announced next week.

Reacting to the situation, Abraham shared a video on social media featuring a joint appeal by ISL players, including Sunil Chhetri and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, urging Fifa and FIFPro to intervene and help resolve the crisis. Captioning the post, Abraham wrote, “Shame on us … this is what we have come to.”

The video, which has gone viral since being uploaded by Gurpreet, shows Chhetri saying, “Players, staff, owners and the fans deserve clarity, protection and, more importantly, a future.”

Other players in the video added that the governing bodies of Indian football are no longer able to fulfil their responsibilities, warning that the sport is facing “permanent paralysis.” Calling it a last-ditch effort to save Indian football, they appealed to Fifa to step in, stressing that the crisis is humanitarian, sporting and economic in nature. “We just want to play football,” the players said. “Please help us do it.”

