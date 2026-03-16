Oscars 2026: Why was Dharmendra missing from the 'In Memoriam' segment? Fans outraged

Rachel McAdams took the stage, visibly emotional as she spoke of her "fellow Canadian" O’Hara. "She made us laugh until we cried," McAdams remarked, honoring a woman whose talent "widened the world for all of us." Turning her attention to Keaton, McAdams noted that there isn't an actress of her generation who hasn't been "inspired and enthralled" by Keaton’s absolute singularity.