Oscars 2026: Why was Dharmendra missing from the 'In Memoriam' segment? Fans outraged

Rob Reiner, Catherine O' Hara and Diane Keaton were honoured in the segment
The 98th Academy Awards was a night filled with soaring tributes, and a glaring omission that has left a global audience divided. While Hollywood gathered to celebrate its own, the "In Memoriam" segment, usually a moment of collective grace sparked much frustration across the Indian subcontinent.
Despite a career spanning over six decades and a filmography that defined generations of Indian cinema, Dharmendra was noticeably absent from the montage.
The snub felt particularly sharp given the Academy’s recent track record of inclusivity. In previous years, the Dolby Theatre paused to honour icons like Irrfan Khan, Bhanu Athaiya, Sridevi, and Shashi Kapoor. On social media, the reaction was swift. One fan on X (formerly Twitter) captured the mood:
"The Oscars showed a list of people who passed away last year, yet didn’t mention Dharmendra—a legend who gave his entire life to cinema. Why the hype when our icons get no recognition?"
While the international community felt the sting of exclusion, the room inside the Dolby Theatre was moved to tears by a massive, multi-cast tribute to Rob Reiner.
The segment was anchored by Billy Crystal, who delivered a stirring eulogy for the director who passed away in late 2025. "It was a thrill to see him evolve from a great comic actor to a master storyteller," Crystal noted, standing alongside a "Who’s Who" of Hollywood royalty.
"Rob’s movies will last for lifetimes," Crystal concluded, "because they were about what makes us laugh and cry and what we aspire to be."
The evening also saw a deeply personal tribute to two of cinema’s most distinct voices: Catherine O’Hara and Diane Keaton.
Rachel McAdams took the stage, visibly emotional as she spoke of her "fellow Canadian" O’Hara. "She made us laugh until we cried," McAdams remarked, honoring a woman whose talent "widened the world for all of us." Turning her attention to Keaton, McAdams noted that there isn't an actress of her generation who hasn't been "inspired and enthralled" by Keaton’s absolute singularity.
The 2026 "In Memoriam" also featured nods to the late Robert Redford, Val Kilmer, and the visionary Giorgio Armani.