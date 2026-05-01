'I miss him a lot': Emotional Hema Malini pays tribute to Dharmendra, says she’s struggling to cope with his loss

The veteran actor made the remarks while attending the inauguration of an exhibition
Actor-politician Hema Malini is still coming to terms with the loss of her husband, veteran actor Dharmendra, she revealed on Thursday, speaking candidly about the emotional void left behind.
The veteran actor made the remarks while attending the inauguration of Lens and Legacy: Bollywood in Focus, an exhibition that celebrates India’s cinematic visual heritage. Presented by the National Gallery of Modern Art, Mumbai, in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Culture, the showcase brings together rare archival treasures and iconic imagery from Hindi cinema’s golden years.
Hema Malini and Dharmendra, who were married for over four decades, remain one of Bollywood’s most popular couples. A dedicated section of the exhibition pays homage to Dharmendra as well as legendary singer Asha Bhosle, with tribute walls honouring their monumental contributions to Indian entertainment.
Speaking to the gathering, Hema Malini grew emotional as she opened up about her husband’s absence, as quoted by Hindustan Times. “I was really blessed to be with him. I miss him a lot. Now he's not there. So I don't know how I'm going to cope with it my whole life,” she said.
The actor also underlined the significance of being part of the exhibition, calling it a personal moment. “It is very meaningful for me to be part of this exhibition. This tribute is not just a recognition of his contribution to the film industry. It is about his journey, passion, dedication and immense love for the audience. He always used to say, 'Film is the way to connect with the heart'. He was very passionate about working in films and being in front of the camera,” she said.
Fondly remembered as Bollywood’s 'He-Man,' Dharmendra built a towering career spanning decades, moving effortlessly between action, romance, comedy, and drama. His screen presence and humility made him one of the most beloved stars of his era.
The legendary actor passed away on November 24, 2025, just days before his 90th birthday on December 8.
Offering a more personal reflection, Malini spoke of him as a partner and father. “As his life partner, I could see how passionate he was. He touched the hearts of millions of people with his wonderful performance and behaviour. He inspired so many people, including the younger generation. As an actor, a friend and a father – he was a great man,” she said.
She also paid tribute to Asha Bhosle, who passed away on April 12 this year, recalling the singer’s influence on her cinematic journey. “We have lost a beautiful, great singer with a golden voice. She sang for me as many songs as Lata Ji did for me,” she said.