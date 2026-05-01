'I miss him a lot': Emotional Hema Malini pays tribute to Dharmendra, says she’s struggling to cope with his loss

The actor also underlined the significance of being part of the exhibition, calling it a personal moment. “It is very meaningful for me to be part of this exhibition. This tribute is not just a recognition of his contribution to the film industry. It is about his journey, passion, dedication and immense love for the audience. He always used to say, 'Film is the way to connect with the heart'. He was very passionate about working in films and being in front of the camera,” she said.