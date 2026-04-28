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‘She’s destroyed my confidence’: Nawazuddin Siddiqui says 16-year-old daughter Shora bans him from dancing

Nawazuddin says daughter’s blunt dance critique ‘destroyed’ his confidence

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Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
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Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Dubai: Trust daughters to bring a reality check to their dads and Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is clearly no exception.

The actor recently opened up about his candid bond with his 16-year-old daughter, Shora Siddiqui, revealing that her brutally honest feedback has left him second-guessing at least one skill: dancing.

In a recent interaction with Zoom TV, Nawazuddin shared that while Shora is supportive, she doesn’t sugarcoat her opinions. In fact, she has repeatedly told him to stay away from dancing altogether.

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“She tells me not to dance. I’m a poor dancer,” he admitted with a laugh. “She has completely destroyed my confidence. I feel low about it now.but I’ll try again. Not everything has to be perfect. Sometimes people just want to have fun.”

Talking about her own ambitions, Nawazuddin said Shora is currently focused on her studies but already shows a strong inclination towards acting. “She’ll complete her education first, then we’ll see. She’s passionate about acting,” he said.

Interestingly, despite being the daughter of one of India’s most respected actors, Shora hasn’t watched many of his films. Nawazuddin joked that she may have seen Gangs of Wasseypur discreetly, but that hasn’t stopped her from critiquing him.

“All daughters are very straightforward with their fathers,” he added. “She keeps criticising my dancing.”

Shora is Nawazuddin’s daughter with his estranged wife, Aaliya. The actor has previously revealed that she has already begun training in acting, even approaching a teacher herself to enroll in a performing arts course.

On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in Thamma, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna. He will next be seen in Main Actor Nahi Hoon, Noorani Chehra, and Tumbbad 2.

Known for his transformative performances and unconventional career trajectory, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is widely regarded as one of India’s most versatile actors.

Rising from small, often overlooked roles to leading critically acclaimed films like Gangs of Wasseypur and The Lunchbox, he has built a reputation for choosing layered, character-driven stories over mainstream glamour. With a career spanning indie cinema and commercial hits, Siddiqui continues to stand out for his raw, grounded acting style and refusal to conform to Bollywood stereotypes.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
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