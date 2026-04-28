Nawazuddin says daughter’s blunt dance critique ‘destroyed’ his confidence
Dubai: Trust daughters to bring a reality check to their dads and Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is clearly no exception.
The actor recently opened up about his candid bond with his 16-year-old daughter, Shora Siddiqui, revealing that her brutally honest feedback has left him second-guessing at least one skill: dancing.
In a recent interaction with Zoom TV, Nawazuddin shared that while Shora is supportive, she doesn’t sugarcoat her opinions. In fact, she has repeatedly told him to stay away from dancing altogether.
“She tells me not to dance. I’m a poor dancer,” he admitted with a laugh. “She has completely destroyed my confidence. I feel low about it now.but I’ll try again. Not everything has to be perfect. Sometimes people just want to have fun.”
Talking about her own ambitions, Nawazuddin said Shora is currently focused on her studies but already shows a strong inclination towards acting. “She’ll complete her education first, then we’ll see. She’s passionate about acting,” he said.
Interestingly, despite being the daughter of one of India’s most respected actors, Shora hasn’t watched many of his films. Nawazuddin joked that she may have seen Gangs of Wasseypur discreetly, but that hasn’t stopped her from critiquing him.
“All daughters are very straightforward with their fathers,” he added. “She keeps criticising my dancing.”
Shora is Nawazuddin’s daughter with his estranged wife, Aaliya. The actor has previously revealed that she has already begun training in acting, even approaching a teacher herself to enroll in a performing arts course.
On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in Thamma, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna. He will next be seen in Main Actor Nahi Hoon, Noorani Chehra, and Tumbbad 2.
Known for his transformative performances and unconventional career trajectory, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is widely regarded as one of India’s most versatile actors.
Rising from small, often overlooked roles to leading critically acclaimed films like Gangs of Wasseypur and The Lunchbox, he has built a reputation for choosing layered, character-driven stories over mainstream glamour. With a career spanning indie cinema and commercial hits, Siddiqui continues to stand out for his raw, grounded acting style and refusal to conform to Bollywood stereotypes.