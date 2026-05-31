What she said next reframes the way you look at her entire career. When asked where she feels closest to her mother, the answer was both unexpected and deeply personal. "I feel the most connected to her in two places: one is when I am in front of the camera, which is why it means so much to me. And when I go to Tirupati, which is why I do it too much. That's when I feel most at peace, most connected, and when I can hear myself and maybe her also a little bit."