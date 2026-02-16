GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Janhvi Kapoor and Mammootty lead celebrity cheers for India's victory against Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2026

From heartfelt messages to celebratory one-liners, the film industry lit up social media

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor
AFP-MIGUEL MEDINA

Dubai: Bollywood stars couldn’t help rooting for Team India and showering the jubilant players with praise after their emphatic victory over Pakistan at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on February 15th in Colombo.

From heartfelt messages to celebratory one-liners, the film industry lit up social media as the Men in Blue sealed a dominant win.

Malayalam cinema legend Mammootty led the charge and congratulated the team, calling the victory “a proud moment for the nation.”

Ajay Devgn wrote that the side made winning “look like a cakewalk,” while Janhvi Kapoor described it as a “proud moment for every Indian.”

Actor Riteish Deshmukh struck a patriotic note with “Jaya Jaya Jaya… Jai Hey,” and Ayushmann Khurrana pointed out how the most anticipated clash of the tournament turned into a one-sided affair.

Vivek Oberoi praised Ishan Kishan’s explosive knock and India’s early breakthroughs, saying the performance had him “screaming throughout the match.”

Veteran star Anil Kapoor summed up the mood simply: “And that’s how it’s done. Super proud.”

On the field, India produced a commanding all-round performance to beat Pakistan by 61 runs, extending their T20 World Cup head-to-head dominance to 8–1.

Related Topics:
bollywoodcricketindiaICC T20 WORLD CUP

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Pakistan's captain Salman Agha reacts during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between India and Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15, 2026.

T20 WC: Shoaib Akhtar blasts PCB after India defeat

12m ago2m read
Pakistan's team player gather at the end of the first innings during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between India and Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15, 2026.

T20 World Cup: How Pakistan can qualify for the Super8s

2h ago2m read
Pakistan's captain Salman Agha attends a training session on the eve of their 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match against India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 14, 2026.

T20 WC: Salman Agha leaves handshake decision to India

2m read
Chinmayi Sripaada defends Arjun Kapoor after his recent post.

Chinmayi Sripaada defends Arjun Kapoor in new post

2m read