Janhvi Kapoor and Mammootty lead celebrity cheers for India's victory against Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2026

Dubai: Bollywood stars couldn’t help rooting for Team India and showering the jubilant players with praise after their emphatic victory over Pakistan at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on February 15th in Colombo.
From heartfelt messages to celebratory one-liners, the film industry lit up social media as the Men in Blue sealed a dominant win.
Malayalam cinema legend Mammootty led the charge and congratulated the team, calling the victory “a proud moment for the nation.”
Ajay Devgn wrote that the side made winning “look like a cakewalk,” while Janhvi Kapoor described it as a “proud moment for every Indian.”
Actor Riteish Deshmukh struck a patriotic note with “Jaya Jaya Jaya… Jai Hey,” and Ayushmann Khurrana pointed out how the most anticipated clash of the tournament turned into a one-sided affair.
Vivek Oberoi praised Ishan Kishan’s explosive knock and India’s early breakthroughs, saying the performance had him “screaming throughout the match.”
Veteran star Anil Kapoor summed up the mood simply: “And that’s how it’s done. Super proud.”
On the field, India produced a commanding all-round performance to beat Pakistan by 61 runs, extending their T20 World Cup head-to-head dominance to 8–1.