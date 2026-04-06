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Janhvi Kapoor slams ‘invasive, non-consensual’ paparazzi culture and over-sexualisation of women

Bollywood star links paparazzi gaze, media framing to casting bias and career consequences

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Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
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Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor poses for photographs during an event celebrating the Swadesh flagship store in Mumbai on December 5, 2025.
Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor poses for photographs during an event celebrating the Swadesh flagship store in Mumbai on December 5, 2025.
AFP-SUJIT JAISWAL

Dubai: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, in a recent podcast, called out the constant over-sexualisation she faces by the Indian paparazzi. She says it's invasive and there's never any consent in how images of women are captured and circulated.

In a candid conversation on the Raj Shamani Podcast, Kapoor said she spoke to the photographers directly.

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“I explained that this is harmful for us; it feels invasive and non-consensual. Regardless of what we wear, it should not lead to unwarranted focus on certain body areas,” she said. She added that such practices can commodify women’s bodies for viewership and financial gain.

‘There is a difference between sensuality and exploitation’

Kapoor also spoke about the importance of consent in how public figures are portrayed. Referring to her performance in the song Bheegi Saadi, she said it was intended to be sensual. However, she stressed that sexualising a person without consent is not acceptable.

She noted that visuals of her are sometimes altered or framed in ways she has not approved of. According to Kapoor, camera angles and edits can create a narrative that does not reflect her consent.

“Even on set, if I am not comfortable with how a camera is positioned, I should have the right to voice my discomfort without it reflecting poorly on my professionalism,” she said. She added that she has been trying to be more assertive about her boundaries while still communicating respectfully.

Impact on career choices

Kapoor also highlighted how public perception can affect her work opportunities. She said the way she is portrayed in the media can influence casting decisions. “These perceptions can significantly influence filmmakers’ decisions regarding casting,” she noted.

Limiting public exposure

To manage the constant attention, Kapoor said she has been consciously trying to reduce her public appearances. After a series of releases last year, she felt the level of visibility had begun to affect her personal space.

She also addressed the perception that actors actively seek media attention, clarifying that apart from promotions, she does not pursue it. Despite her efforts, she noted that content featuring her continues to circulate widely.

Concerns over misuse of images

Kapoor also raised concerns about the potential misuse of her images, particularly with the use of AI and editing tools.

“Even now, I find myself overthinking what I share, considering its potential for misuse,” she said.

She added that she is still navigating how to deal with these challenges and is choosing to be cautious for now.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
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