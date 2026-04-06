Bollywood star links paparazzi gaze, media framing to casting bias and career consequences
Dubai: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, in a recent podcast, called out the constant over-sexualisation she faces by the Indian paparazzi. She says it's invasive and there's never any consent in how images of women are captured and circulated.
In a candid conversation on the Raj Shamani Podcast, Kapoor said she spoke to the photographers directly.
“I explained that this is harmful for us; it feels invasive and non-consensual. Regardless of what we wear, it should not lead to unwarranted focus on certain body areas,” she said. She added that such practices can commodify women’s bodies for viewership and financial gain.
Kapoor also spoke about the importance of consent in how public figures are portrayed. Referring to her performance in the song Bheegi Saadi, she said it was intended to be sensual. However, she stressed that sexualising a person without consent is not acceptable.
She noted that visuals of her are sometimes altered or framed in ways she has not approved of. According to Kapoor, camera angles and edits can create a narrative that does not reflect her consent.
“Even on set, if I am not comfortable with how a camera is positioned, I should have the right to voice my discomfort without it reflecting poorly on my professionalism,” she said. She added that she has been trying to be more assertive about her boundaries while still communicating respectfully.
Kapoor also highlighted how public perception can affect her work opportunities. She said the way she is portrayed in the media can influence casting decisions. “These perceptions can significantly influence filmmakers’ decisions regarding casting,” she noted.
To manage the constant attention, Kapoor said she has been consciously trying to reduce her public appearances. After a series of releases last year, she felt the level of visibility had begun to affect her personal space.
She also addressed the perception that actors actively seek media attention, clarifying that apart from promotions, she does not pursue it. Despite her efforts, she noted that content featuring her continues to circulate widely.
Kapoor also raised concerns about the potential misuse of her images, particularly with the use of AI and editing tools.
“Even now, I find myself overthinking what I share, considering its potential for misuse,” she said.
She added that she is still navigating how to deal with these challenges and is choosing to be cautious for now.