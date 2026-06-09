From Jaya Bachchan to Kareena Kapoor: Bollywood stars speak out on objectification amid 'Peddi' row

Jaya Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor’s remarks bring objectification debate back into focus
Dubai: Indian cinema's long-running conversation about the representation of women has once again returned to the spotlight, this time because of the backlash surrounding Janhvi Kapoor's role in Peddi and a candid response from veteran actor and politician Jaya Bachchan.
The discussion erupted after viewers criticised several scenes in Peddi, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Ram Charan, arguing that the film's camera work and characterisation reduced the female lead to a male gaze visual accessory rather than a fully developed character. The criticism became so widespread that director Buchi Babu Sana publicly apologised and confirmed that changes would be made to portions of the film following audience feedback.
Against that backdrop, in conversation with from Deccan Chronicle Jaya Bachchan spoke on objectification of women in cinema.
Speaking about her own experiences in the film industry, Bachchan recalled a time when she pushed back against attempts to portray her in a way she considered unnecessarily sexualised. According to reports, she explained that she set firm boundaries early in her career and refused to compromise on how female characters should be presented on screen. She remarked that once she made her position clear, filmmakers understood where she stood and respected those limits.
The veteran actor's comments were not directed specifically at Peddi, but they arrived at a moment when audiences were already debating whether mainstream cinema continues to rely too heavily on the male gaze.
The criticism surrounding Peddi has centred less on Janhvi Kapoor's performance and more on how her character, Achiyyamma, is portrayed within the story. Viewers pointed to scenes and camera angles they felt prioritised her physical appearance over her agency, while others questioned romantic sequences that they argued crossed the line from courtship into uncomfortable territory.
The response online was swift. Social media users accused the film of recycling outdated tropes that many believed modern cinema had begun moving away from.
What makes the conversation particularly interesting is that Peddi has become a launching pad for a broader industry-wide discussion.
Singer Sona Mohapatra weighed in by arguing that women in commercial cinema are too often written as decorative additions to a hero's journey rather than characters with their own motivations and arcs.
Meanwhile, older remarks from veteran actor Ratna Pathak Shah resurfaced online, with many sharing her past observations about how women are frequently cast in roles that exist primarily to satisfy audience expectations of glamour and desirability.
While Jaya Bachchan focused on setting boundaries and refusing to tolerate objectification during her own career, Kareena Kapoor Khan approached the debate from a different angle.
Responding to the wider discussion sparked by Peddi, Kareena argued that sensuality on screen should not be confused with objectification. She pointed to several iconic performances from Hindi cinema, actresses who projected immense screen presence and sensuality without relying on revealing costumes or overt sexualisation.
"Look at Kajol in 'Suraj Hua Madhyam' in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, or Sridevi in 'Tere Mere Honthon Pe' in Chandni... they blew the screen apart without any skin show. My mother-in-law, Sharmila Tagore, in 'Roop Tera Mastana' was covered from head to toe. She was the epitome of sensuality. I believe being sensual on screen has nothing to do with wearing revealing clothes or being objectified" she said.
For decades, Indian cinema has balanced commercial expectations with changing social attitudes. Jaya Bachchan's comments serve as a reminder that conversations about dignity, agency and representation are far from new. What has changed is the audience's willingness to challenge portrayals they once accepted without question.