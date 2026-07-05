Inside Anshula Kapoor's mehendi: Arjun, Janhvi and Sonam celebrate before wedding

Rohan Thakkar surprised the bride-to-be with a dance as Kapoor family celebrated together
Dubai: The Kapoor family is in full wedding mode. Anshula Kapoor, daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and sister of actor Arjun Kapoor, marries her fiance Rohan Thakkar on Monday, 6 July, and the couple kicked off the celebrations in style with a mehendi night that had music, dancing and the whole family out in force.
Glimpses came courtesy of cousin Sonam Kapoor and family friend Orry, who shared moments from the intimate function on Instagram through the night.
The standout moment of the evening belonged to the groom. Rohan surprised Anshula with an energetic dance to the classic Bollywood wedding anthem "Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna", and a delighted Anshula soon joined him, all smiles.
She had her own turn on the floor too, grooving to a track from Dil Dhadakne Do as she celebrated with family. In another set of photos shared by Orry, the bride-to-be showed off her kaleere for the camera, one of the sweeter traditions of the day.
If there was a theme to the night, it was family. Anshula's siblings and cousins were all there, with Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor among those enjoying the festivities. Arjun kept it coordinated, matching his sister in green.
Orry, ever the documentarian of the Bollywood social scene, posed for pictures with Khushi, Janhvi and Arjun. Sonam's clips captured the warmth of the evening, from a live tabla performance to family members mingling, all set against a backdrop of marigold garlands and colourful flowers.
The mehendi is the latest in a run of celebrations. Anshula and Rohan first connected on a dating app in 2022 and made their relationship official in 2023. Last October, they got engaged in an intimate Gor Dhana ceremony, which Anshula marked online with a heartfelt note about love showing up in the smallest details.
The wedding festivities proper began on 21 June with a Mata Ki Chowki, bringing the extended Kapoor family together in traditional dress, with Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi and Khushi among the attendees. Anshula also celebrated with a bachelorette trip to Seoul, South Korea, alongside her closest friends.
Woven through the joy has been a more tender thread. Anshula has spoken openly about missing her late mother, Mona Kapoor, as the wedding week unfolds, sharing that her father Boney Kapoor wanted the wedding held at home and that the grief has resurfaced strongly during such a milestone.
That sense of her mother's presence has run through the celebrations, from her engagement, where Anshula wrote of feeling her mother's love in the flowers, the words and an empty seat kept for her, to this week's festivities.
With the mehendi done, all eyes turn to Monday, 6 July, when Anshula and Rohan officially tie the knot, a date confirmed by her father.