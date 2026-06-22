Beyond the glamour and family photos, the moment marked a milestone for Anshula Kapoor, who is known for her candid social media presence and work around body positivity and mental well-being. As the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and Mona Shourie Kapoor, and sister to Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, she has often been seen as the emotional anchor of the family.