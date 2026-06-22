The Kapoors took to Instagram and shared photos from the celebrations
The Kapoor family kicked off a new celebration chapter on Sunday as Anshula Kapoor began her wedding festivities with fiancé Rohan Thakkar. The pre-wedding journey opened on a traditional note with a Mata Ki Chowki, setting a spiritual tone for the days ahead.
It was very much a family-first affair, with the Kapoor clan showing up in full festive spirit. Arjun Kapoor stood by his sister, while Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor and other close family members gathered to offer prayers and blessings for the couple.
Dressed in vibrant ethnic wear, the family participated in bhajans and prayers, with the mood eventually shifting into lighter moments of music, laughter and dancing together.
Pictures from the gathering, shared by Shanaya Kapoor, offered a peek into the intimate celebration, featuring Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Jahaan Kapoor, along with Arjun, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor standing close to Anshula as she marked the beginning of her wedding celebrations.
Beyond the glamour and family photos, the moment marked a milestone for Anshula Kapoor, who is known for her candid social media presence and work around body positivity and mental well-being. As the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and Mona Shourie Kapoor, and sister to Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, she has often been seen as the emotional anchor of the family.