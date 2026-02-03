The post sparked much concern among fans, as many remembered that the actor has been a victim for brutal trolling, especially in the past few months. Kapoor has been shamed for his acting, as well as his relationship with Malaika Arora, which ended a year or so ago. Fans quickly flooded the comments, expressing concern and urging others to refrain from posting troll remarks, which have become common on his posts. Celebrities including Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurrana, Sanjay Kapoor, and Rakul Preet Singh also reacted with red heart emojis.