The actor has always been the target of trolls on social media
Actor Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram on Tuesday to mark what would have been his mother Mona Shourie’s birthday, sharing an emotional message that left fans worried about his well-being. In the post, he admitted that life had been 'kind of cruel' lately but reassured that he would persevere.
Sharing a fan-made collage of him and his mother, Arjun wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday Maa, I miss u so much today (heartbreak emoticon) Life’s been kind of cruel to me lately but it’s ok… I’ve taken the punches before I’ll take em again & still rise… Because u taught me how to fight by standing up facing life head on while being graceful & dignified thru it all…”
He added, “We will ride it out together U & I (red heart emoticon) I’ll see u again soon & we will celebrate ur bday together someday… Your loving son. Arjun.”
The post sparked much concern among fans, as many remembered that the actor has been a victim for brutal trolling, especially in the past few months. Kapoor has been shamed for his acting, as well as his relationship with Malaika Arora, which ended a year or so ago. Fans quickly flooded the comments, expressing concern and urging others to refrain from posting troll remarks, which have become common on his posts. Celebrities including Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurrana, Sanjay Kapoor, and Rakul Preet Singh also reacted with red heart emojis.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox