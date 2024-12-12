Dubai: In an industry that often celebrates invincibility and larger-than-life personas, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor stands tall by leaning into his vulnerability.

“I’ve always been vulnerable and worn my heart on my sleeve,” he says in an interview with Gulf News over Zoom.

Over the years, Kapoor, son of Mona and producer Boney Kapoor, has openly discussed his struggles with mental health, his high-profile breakup with model Malaika Arora, weight loss, and living with an autoimmune disease, offering a rare glimpse into the challenges behind being a public figure.

Perhaps it’s this candid approach to life that has helped him thrive in a brutal world like Bollywood. Currently, he's basking in the success of his latest blockbuster 'Singham Again'.

In his Diwali release, premiering on Prime Video platform on December 13, Kapoor portrays the chillingly wicked antagonist Danger Lanka.

Arjun Kapoor steps into a dark role in the Bollywood blockbuster 'Singham Again'

“Danger Lanka is an out-and-out black demon … He’s unhinged, and there is no redemption,” said Kapoor about his role in Rohit Shetty’s star-studded cop drama.

This role marks a significant departure for Kapoor, whose career has often featured characters navigating the gray areas of morality, from the rebellious Parma in Ishaqzaade to the conflicted twins in Aurangzeb. With Danger Lanka, Kapoor delivers a stark portrait of chaos and malice.

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'

As Singham Again gives the actor a new lease of life, Kapoor reflects on his Bollywood journey, his dedication to authenticity, and how embracing vulnerability has become his superpower.

Excerpts from our interview with Kapoor:

This Diwali, you had a blockbuster comeback. You played an anti-hero who is menacing, evil, and wicked. Would you say this is your first full-fledged anti-hero role?

The hints were all there in the early part of my career with Ishaqzaade, Aurangzeb, and Gunday. When I started out, I had shades and elements of the anti-hero or the rogue element of society. But this character in Singham Again is an out-and-out black demon, literally represented by the interpretation of the Ramayana. He’s unhinged, and there is no redemption. What he does is absolutely wrong. So yes, I would say this is my first full-fledged role as a villain in a big festive blockbuster.

There’s a line in the movie where your character says he’s evil because he wants to protect his family. That stood out. Usually, villains have a sob story. How did you approach this aspect?

The best way I put it was, "The axe forgets, but the tree remembers." That’s the germ I operated with. The character holds on to something from the past that deeply affected him. It’s not about an overtly explanatory emotional backstory. He’s unhinged because something triggered him, and he’s unapologetic about it. That madness was the driving force.

Image Credit: IMDB

Ravan is one of the most fascinating characters in the Ramayana. Were you drawn to that aspect while playing Danger Lanka?

Honestly, I didn’t approach this as Ravan. The Ramayana plays out as a director’s metaphor in 'Singham Again'. I didn’t want to delve into the demon-god mythology. I approached Danger Lanka as a human being with his aggression, intensity, and madness. If you sense elements of Ravan, that’s through the director’s vision. I didn’t carry the baggage of Ravan on set. My focus was on playing a single-minded man with one agenda. I have a big understanding about the Ramayana and read up a bit about Ravan to remind myself where it stems from. Eventually, I realised his backstory comes from a very different place. This is the tip of the iceberg for me as an actor. I’d love to explore a version of Ravan in a different dynamic someday.

These days, audiences seem to prefer complex characters rather than straightforward heroes or villains. Do you feel this is where you can excel as an actor?

Absolutely. Today’s audience has evolved. Vanilla characters don’t cut it anymore. The world is more complex, and characters need to reflect that. Playing a character that creates discomfort but remains relatable is exciting. It’s a time for taking risks, and Singham Again was my way of doing that. The response shows that audiences appreciate unexpected choices. The world is a much more cruel place, and people are dealing with issues. When you see a character that’s not absolutely sorted, it creates a connection and raises questions. If you can make audiences uncomfortable and still have a blast, it’s great.

Being cherry-picked by Rohit Shetty to play the adversary must feel validating. What was your reaction?

I had always wanted to work with Rohit Shetty. He knew that, and he’d always said he’d cast me when the right role came along. This opportunity showed that he respected my career enough to offer me something significant. I’ve always been a fan of his films, so it was a no-brainer. He gave me the most important role in the film because even when I’m not on screen, the characters are talking about me. On paper, there’s enough merit in this character to keep him on the audience’s radar throughout the film.

Rohit Shetty Image Credit: IANS

You’ve been very vulnerable and open recently, talking about personal challenges. Has that been a conscious decision?

I’ve always been vulnerable and worn my heart on my sleeve. Maybe it’s more visible now because I’m in a phase where I’m reconnecting with my audience and speaking about my life authentically. The love and regard from people make you open up more. It’s not a calculated move; it’s just who I am. I’m a private person when I don’t need to be public, but when I step out, I make sure to be authentic. Vulnerability resonates because it’s real.

Bollywood often values polished personas. Do you feel like a misfit?

I’ve always been unconventional, and I’ve owned it. I’ve never been the clean-shaven boy-next-door type. I’ve embraced my uniqueness, and I think that honesty resonates with people. Sometimes, you just have to hold on to your unconventional-ness rather than being embarrassed by it. The industry has space for all kinds of personalities, and I’m glad to be one of them.

Arjun Kapoor

Finally, how does it feel to have a blockbuster under your belt? Has it changed your outlook?

Being part of a successful film is always gratifying. For me, the biggest success is reconnecting with the audience. Singham Again has rekindled that bond. The numbers are massive, but what matters most is that people are engaging with my work again. I’m just soaking it all in and enjoying the moment. This is a core memory I’ll hold onto for the rest of my life. The audience giving me love again makes me vulnerable in a good way. It’s not about thinking too far ahead or about the past—I’m just living in the moment and banking these experiences.

