The viral clip offers a warm glimpse into Salman Khan’s charming off-screen persona
Dubai: Bollywood star Salman Khan has once again won hearts, this time far from film sets and under the kitchen lights. A viral video shared by actor Genelia Deshmukh shows Salman stepping into the role of host and home chef, preparing bhel puri for close friends during an intimate get-together held just days after his 60th birthday.
In the clip, Salman is seen standing behind the counter, calmly assembling the popular street snack with effortless flair. He mixes chopped green chillies, crushed pani puri, boiled potatoes and chickpeas, puffed rice, diced tomatoes and onions, giving the mixture a generous shake before serving it fresh. The special plate is prepared for actor Riteish Deshmukh, who fondly dubs the dish “Bhauchi Bhel,” adding a light-hearted touch to the moment.
Sharing the video on social media, Genelia praised Salman’s warmth and generosity as a host. She wrote that there is “no one like” the actor, highlighting how he goes out of his way to make guests feel comfortable and special, this time by personally serving a much-loved homemade snack.
Fans quickly flooded the comments section with admiration and humour. Many joked about the “most expensive bhel puri,” while others quipped that a single plate was worth crores. Several fans applauded Salman’s effortless charm, calling the moment wholesome and endearing, and praising the actor for his simplicity and golden heart.
The viral moment offers a glimpse into Salman Khan’s off-screen persona — a gracious host who enjoys sharing food and laughter with friends. As “Chef Ritesh” for the day, the superstar proved that sometimes, the most memorable moments come from the simplest gestures.
