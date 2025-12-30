GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT
Entertainment /
BollyWood

Salman Khan delights friends as ‘Chef Bhai’ with special bhel puri

The viral clip offers a warm glimpse into Salman Khan’s charming off-screen persona

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Salman Khan delights friends as ‘Chef Bhai’ with special bhel puri
Instagram

Dubai: Bollywood star Salman Khan has once again won hearts, this time far from film sets and under the kitchen lights. A viral video shared by actor Genelia Deshmukh shows Salman stepping into the role of host and home chef, preparing bhel puri for close friends during an intimate get-together held just days after his 60th birthday.

In the clip, Salman is seen standing behind the counter, calmly assembling the popular street snack with effortless flair. He mixes chopped green chillies, crushed pani puri, boiled potatoes and chickpeas, puffed rice, diced tomatoes and onions, giving the mixture a generous shake before serving it fresh. The special plate is prepared for actor Riteish Deshmukh, who fondly dubs the dish “Bhauchi Bhel,” adding a light-hearted touch to the moment.

Sharing the video on social media, Genelia praised Salman’s warmth and generosity as a host. She wrote that there is “no one like” the actor, highlighting how he goes out of his way to make guests feel comfortable and special, this time by personally serving a much-loved homemade snack.

Fans quickly flooded the comments section with admiration and humour. Many joked about the “most expensive bhel puri,” while others quipped that a single plate was worth crores. Several fans applauded Salman’s effortless charm, calling the moment wholesome and endearing, and praising the actor for his simplicity and golden heart.

The viral moment offers a glimpse into Salman Khan’s off-screen persona — a gracious host who enjoys sharing food and laughter with friends. As “Chef Ritesh” for the day, the superstar proved that sometimes, the most memorable moments come from the simplest gestures.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Salman Khan shared a post on his Instagram account.

Salman Khan skips balcony wave on 60th birthday

2m read
Salman Khan

Salman Khan's 60th birthday: Viral moments

1m read
Salman Khan headlines ISRL Finale in Calicut

Salman Khan headlines ISRL Finale in Calicut

2m read
Salman Khan attends Red Sea Film Festival

When Salman Khan met Johnny Depp in Saudi Arabia

2m read