Salman Khan skips balcony wave on 60th birthday amid security concerns, thanks fans online

The party itself was a who’s-who affair, with family and film industry friends in attendance. Salim and Salma Khan were present, along with sister Arpita Khan Sharma, her husband Aayush Sharma, and their kids Ahil and Ayat. Arbaaz Khan arrived with Shveta Khan and their newborn Sipaara, while other family members included Arbaaz’s son Arhaan and Sohail Khan’s elder son Nirvaan. Industry friends made sure the star wasn’t celebrating alone: Randeep Hooda with wife Lin Laishram, Genelia Deshmukh with her sons Riaan and Rahyl, MS Dhoni and Sakshi, Tabu, Huma Qureshi, Mahesh Manjrekar, and more.