Salman Khan skips balcony wave on 60th birthday amid security concerns, thanks fans online

This time, the star did not do his usual wave from his apartment

Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
Salman Khan shared a post on his Instagram account.

Salman Khan just leveled up to 60, and yes, the superstar celebrated in style—just not the way fans expected. On December 27, instead of the usual balcony wave at his Galaxy Apartments in Bandra that thousands of admirers wait for every year, Salman opted for a grand but private birthday bash at his Panvel farmhouse. The missing wave was due to security concerns and threats.

The party itself was a who’s-who affair, with family and film industry friends in attendance. Salim and Salma Khan were present, along with sister Arpita Khan Sharma, her husband Aayush Sharma, and their kids Ahil and Ayat. Arbaaz Khan arrived with Shveta Khan and their newborn Sipaara, while other family members included Arbaaz’s son Arhaan and Sohail Khan’s elder son Nirvaan. Industry friends made sure the star wasn’t celebrating alone: Randeep Hooda with wife Lin Laishram, Genelia Deshmukh with her sons Riaan and Rahyl, MS Dhoni and Sakshi, Tabu, Huma Qureshi, Mahesh Manjrekar, and more.

While fans gathered outside Galaxy, disappointed at missing their birthday peek, Salman took the virtual route. Posting a relaxed farmhouse selfie in a grey T-shirt and checkered hat on Instagram, he thanked his fans: “Thank u for all your love n good wishes, means a lot. God bless u all wit health n happiness.”

The response was immediate and emotional—comments flooded in with love and a dash of playful guilt-tripping, requesting him to at least wave to fans.

