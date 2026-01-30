Whether this is a temporary break or a permanent exit from the platform remains unclear. What is certain is the impact: Kohli is the most-followed Asian individual on Instagram, and his sudden absence has created a noticeable void in the sports-social media ecosystem.

In the absence of official confirmation, the internet has done what it does best — speculate and meme. Some users have linked Kohli’s disappearance to the viral “Nihilist Penguin” meme trend, joking that the cricketer has simply “walked off the internet.”

The timing has only added to the mystery. Kohli has been in sensational form on the field, recently reclaiming the No. 1 spot in the ICC ODI batting rankings after scoring a commanding 124 against New Zealand earlier this month. While his Instagram has vanished, his account on X (formerly Twitter) remains active, though he has not posted any clarification there either.

Early Friday morning, users attempting to access @virat.kohli were met with error messages stating that the page was unavailable or that the link may be broken. No official statement has been issued by Kohli, his management team, or Meta so far.

At the time of writing, we are yet to figure out if it was a technical glitch or a micro-sabbatical from social media. Even though his massively popular Insta was restored within hours, the panic displayed by fans was real.

Dubai: Social media detox may be the trend of 2026, but fans didn’t expect iconic Indian cricketer Virat Kohli to follow it. The Indian cricket star’s Instagram account, followed by more than 274 million users, was suddenly deactivated on Friday, January 30, leaving fans confused and scrambling for answers - many of them turning to his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, for clues. But before you hit the panic button, he's back on the gram.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.