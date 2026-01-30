Was it a technical glitch or was he taking micro-sabbatical from gram? We will never know
Dubai: Social media detox may be the trend of 2026, but fans didn’t expect iconic Indian cricketer Virat Kohli to follow it. The Indian cricket star’s Instagram account, followed by more than 274 million users, was suddenly deactivated on Friday, January 30, leaving fans confused and scrambling for answers - many of them turning to his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, for clues. But before you hit the panic button, he's back on the gram.
At the time of writing, we are yet to figure out if it was a technical glitch or a micro-sabbatical from social media. Even though his massively popular Insta was restored within hours, the panic displayed by fans was real.
Early Friday morning, users attempting to access @virat.kohli were met with error messages stating that the page was unavailable or that the link may be broken. No official statement has been issued by Kohli, his management team, or Meta so far.
The timing has only added to the mystery. Kohli has been in sensational form on the field, recently reclaiming the No. 1 spot in the ICC ODI batting rankings after scoring a commanding 124 against New Zealand earlier this month. While his Instagram has vanished, his account on X (formerly Twitter) remains active, though he has not posted any clarification there either.
With the “King” offline, fans flooded Anushka Sharma’s Instagram comments section, using her recent posts as an informal helpdesk. Messages ranged from anxious pleas for updates to humorous speculation about Kohli taking a digital break.
Anushka has not responded publicly, in keeping with the couple’s recent emphasis on privacy and family time.
In the absence of official confirmation, the internet has done what it does best — speculate and meme. Some users have linked Kohli’s disappearance to the viral “Nihilist Penguin” meme trend, joking that the cricketer has simply “walked off the internet.”
Whether this is a temporary break or a permanent exit from the platform remains unclear. What is certain is the impact: Kohli is the most-followed Asian individual on Instagram, and his sudden absence has created a noticeable void in the sports-social media ecosystem.
For now, fans are waiting — and refreshing — for a word from Kohli or Anushka.
