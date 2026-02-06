GOLD/FOREX
Chinmayi Sripaada slams trolls after Arjun Kapoor's emotional post: 'These men are trash'

Arjun Kapoor had mentioned 'how cruel' life had been to him lately in his post

Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
Chinmayi Sripaada defends Arjun Kapoor after his recent post.
IANS

Actor Arjun Kapoor's emotional post marking his late mother Mona Shourie Kapoor’s birth anniversary, sparked worry among fans.

In the note, he revealed, “Life’s been kind of cruel to me lately but it’s ok… I’ve taken the punches before I’ll take ’em again & still rise… Because you taught me how to fight by standing up facing life head on while being graceful & dignified through it all…”

He continued, adding a message that resonated deeply: “We will ride it out together U & I. I’ll see u again soon & we will celebrate ur bday together someday… Your loving son, Arjun.”

The post drew an outpouring of support, with his sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor leaving heart emojis, while ex-girlfriend Malaika Arora also reacted. Bollywood friends joined in, with Hrithik Roshan commenting, “Sending you love,” and Genelia D’Souza offering reassurance: “All will be good, Arjun. You have your own special angel always looking after you.”

But amid the love, the post also highlighted a troubling reality: the relentless online trolling Arjun has faced over recent months. Singer Chinmayi Sripaada stepped up to defend him, calling the trolls “trash” in a reshared post on X (formerly Twitter).

One X user shared screengrabs of Arjun’s Instagram post, denouncing the men who target him online. They wrote, “Men don’t just troll him on one post. They show up under every single post he makes only to mock his work, his failures and his existence. This is not dark humour. This is emotional illiteracy and performative cruelty.”

The user went further, pointing out the hypocrisy often displayed by trolls: “And the day something really happens to him, watch how fast you will look for a woman to blame. A girlfriend, a co-actor, an ex, a so-called gold digger. Anyone except the men who kept feeding this hate every day… You cannot bully people publicly for months and then pretend you care when it is too late.”

Chinmayi’s support was clear and unwavering as she added her own blunt remark: “These men are trash.”

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
