In an in-depth interview with BBC Asian Network's Haroon Rashid, the Slumdog Millionaire composer spoke about a decline in Hindi film offers over the past eight years. He suggested that changing power dynamics in the industry could be responsible and added that communal bias might be a factor, though not something he had encountered directly.

She also pointed out that Maa Tujhe Salaam is a staple at Rahman’s concerts. According to Chinmayi, anyone who has attended his live performances would know this. She added that there could have been simple, personal reasons why Rahman chose not to sing during that particular interview.

Responding to the claim, Chinmayi cited her own experiences performing with Rahman to counter the narrative. She said the composer had sung Vande Mataram publicly at the RK Laxman Memorial Award concert in Pune on November 23, 2025, alongside several artists, with the audience chanting along.

The controversy also snowballed after a journalist posted on X (formerly Twitter), alleging that Rahman had refused to sing patriotic songs such as Vande Mataram and Maa Tujhe Salaam during an interview, despite repeated requests. The journalist said they were “hurt” by the experience, and the post quickly went viral, triggering widespread reactions online.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.