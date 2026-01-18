AR Rahman breaks silence after Bollywood remarks row, shares message on music and India

Oscar-winning composer avoids controversy, focuses on music and national pride
Music maestro AR Rahman has shared his first public message after his recent remarks on Bollywood sparked a sharp debate within the film industry. The Oscar-winning composer posted a video on Instagram on Sunday, days after reactions poured in from fans and film personalities.
While Rahman did not directly mention the controversy, his message focused on his bond with India, its culture, and the role music has played in his life. The post appears to be an attempt to clear the air without addressing individuals or specific claims.
In the video, Rahman spoke about how music has always been his medium to connect with people and traditions. He acknowledged that intentions are sometimes misunderstood but stressed that his work has always come from a place of service.
“Music has always been my way of connecting, celebrating, and honouring a culture. India is my inspiration, my teacher, and my home,” Rahman said. He added that his only aim has been to uplift and honour people through music.
The composer also said he never wished to hurt anyone and hoped that his sincerity would be understood. Calling India a space that allows freedom of expression, Rahman said he felt blessed to be Indian and to be part of a multicultural creative environment.
Rahman went on to list several projects that, according to him, reflect his commitment to India’s cultural diversity. These included Jala, presented at the Wave Summit in front of the Prime Minister, Ruhi Noor, collaborations with young Naga musicians to form a string orchestra, and mentoring the Sunshine Orchestra.
He also spoke about building Secret Mountain, described as India’s first multicultural virtual band, and his upcoming work on Ramayana alongside international composer Hans Zimmer. “Each journey has strengthened my purpose,” Rahman said, signing off with “Jai Hind” and “Jai Bharat”.
The row began after Rahman said in an interview with BBC Asian Network that his work in the Hindi film industry had slowed down in recent years. He linked this to changes within the industry over the past eight years, a remark that drew mixed reactions.
While some fans supported his views, others saw the comments as political, leading to heated discussions online.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox