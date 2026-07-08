Anshula Kapoor’s wedding reception: Arjun Kapoor greets paparazzi with folded hands; Rekha, Bobby Deol, attend

Rekha, Bobby Deol and Varun Dhawan arrived for the wedding reception
While Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar’s wedding reception brought together Bollywood’s biggest names, it was Arjun Kapoor’s interaction with the paparazzi outside the venue that caught attention.
After the celebrations wrapped up in Mumbai on Tuesday, Arjun stepped out to greet photographers who had been covering the wedding festivities. The actor, dressed in a traditional ensemble, folded his hands, posed for pictures and thanked the media for covering his sister’s special day.
Before leaving, Arjun also asked the paparazzi to have dinner and head home safely, especially as Mumbai witnessed heavy rains during the reception.
The reception marked the final celebration for Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar after the couple tied the knot on July 6 in Mumbai. The evening saw several Bollywood celebrities joining the Kapoor family to celebrate the newlyweds, including Rekha, Bobby Deol, Varun Dhawan, Rakul Preet Singh, Atlee and Shabana Azmi, among others.
Boney Kapoor, along with daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, were also seen attending the reception.
The celebration also featured a live performance by Himesh Reshammiya, who entertained guests with some of his popular hits.
Inside videos from the reception showed Himesh performing tracks including “Aashiq Banaya Aapne” and “Jhalak Dikhla Jaa”, adding a musical highlight to the evening.
The reception also had a fun retro element, with an inside glimpse showing a table decorated with cassette tapes, old-school candies and vintage memorabilia.
The nostalgic setup, featuring cassettes like Pop of the Pops, gave the celebration a playful ’90s-inspired vibe.
Anshula and Rohan, who began dating in 2022, got engaged on October 2, 2025, before getting married in Mumbai on July 6. The couple was also seen dancing together during their wedding reception.