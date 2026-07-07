The daughter of producer Boney Kapoor shared photos on her Instagram account
Anshula Kapoor has married Rohan Thakkar in an intimate ceremony surrounded by family and close friends, with a framed photograph of her late mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, placed beside the wedding rituals.
The daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor, who was seen on The Traitors last year, shared dreamy glimpses from the wedding on Instagram on Monday. Sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor played a key role in the celebrations, taking charge of the wedding rituals and arrangements.
Alongside the photos, Anshula shared a note.
Among the wedding photographs, one particularly emotional image showed a framed portrait of Mona Shourie Kapoor placed next to the wedding rituals.
One moment captured during the sindoor daan showed Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor standing on either side of the couple, ensuring the ceremony was carried out according to tradition.
Days before the wedding, Anshula had thanked her sisters for organising her mehendi celebrations.
“The colours, the chaos, the love, and a heart completely full. @janhvikapoor and @khushikapoor, thank you for giving me a mehendi beyond what I could have dreamed of! Every thoughtful touch, every beautiful corner, every moment reflected the love and care you poured into making it so special. The greatest gift was that I could simply be present, soak it all in, and feel completely celebrated because you had taken care of absolutely everything. Thank you for giving me one of the happiest days of my life. I love you both endlessly.”
Brother Arjun Kapoor also shared moments from the festivities on Instagram. One touching picture showed an emotional Anshula embracing him tightly, while another featured the entire Kapoor family posing together as the bride proudly displayed her kaleeras. Another candid shot captured Anshula playfully teasing Rohan by holding up her mehendi-covered hands.
“A lot of emotions, a lot of happiness…and this is just the beginning. Started with mehendi, ended with even fuller hearts,” Arjun wrote.
Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar first met through a dating app in 2022 and made their relationship Instagram official in March 2023. They got engaged in an intimate ceremony in October last year, and kicked off their wedding celebrations with a Mata Ki Chowki at Anshula's home on June 21 before tying the knot.