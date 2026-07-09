Ranveer Singh proved that he is still one of Bollywood's biggest entertainers
Ranveer Singh has had a lot to deal with in recent months, from the heated debate around Don 3 to the FWICE ban that was later revoked, but if his latest public appearance is anything to go by, the star appears to be in good spirits.
The actor brought his trademark energy to Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar’s grand wedding reception on Wednesday, where he reunited with longtime friend and Gunday co-star Arjun Kapoor for a nostalgic Bollywood moment that had guests cheering.
Videos from the star-studded celebration show Ranveer and Arjun taking over the dance floor as they grooved to their 2014 hit Tune Maari Entriyaan from Gunday. Fans were happy to see Ranveer 'back in his element' after the entire Don 3 controversy.
The Don 3 drama began in December 2025, when Ranveer Singh’s unexpected exit from the much-awaited franchise sent shockwaves through Bollywood.
Singh had been attached to headline the film for years, taking over the role from Shah Rukh Khan. However, the actor stepped away from the project, citing changes to the script as the reason behind his decision.
The timing made the exit even more talked about. It came shortly after the release of Dhurandhar, Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller that hit theatres on December 5, 2025, and emerged as a major box-office success for Singh.
For weeks, Ranveer chose to stay quiet on the issue, but the situation escalated when Don 3 producers Excel Entertainment, led by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, addressed the fallout. The production house reportedly claimed that Singh’s departure created significant financial and scheduling challenges during the film’s pre-production phase. They also alleged that repeated delays linked to scheduling issues contributed to the project’s disruption before the actor eventually exited.
Ranveer’s team later responded, maintaining that the actor wanted any professional disagreement to be handled privately and respectfully.
In a statement, his spokesperson said Singh believes such matters should be resolved with “dignity, maturity, and mutual respect,” while reiterating his respect for the film fraternity and everyone connected to the Don franchise.
The statement added that Ranveer had deliberately chosen to remain silent throughout the developments, believing professional conversations and personal relationships are best handled away from the public spotlight.
The controversy then took another turn when the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) became involved, with the actor later challenging what his team described as a “shadow ban”. FWICE eventually withdrew the action, bringing some relief to the actor after weeks of headlines surrounding the dispute.
And so, Ranveer Singh's presence at Anshula Kapoor's wedding marked his first non-official appearance since the entire fiasco.
Anshula Kapoor, daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and sister of actor Arjun Kapoor, married Rohan Thakkar on July 5.
The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony surrounded by close family and friends.
The reception saw a who's who of Bollywood arrive to celebrate the newlyweds, including Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Bobby Deol, Varun Dhawan, Jackie Shroff, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.
Anshula and Rohan first connected through a dating app in 2022 and made their relationship Instagram official in 2023. They got engaged in October last year in an intimate ceremony before beginning their wedding festivities with a Mata Ki Chowki at Anshula’s home in June.
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