Farhan Akhtar’s apparent Ranveer Singh dig over Don 3 exit drama: ‘Not just with me, it happens'

Farhan Akhtar’s sly quip revives chatter around Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 exit
Farhan Akhtar may have just added another wink to the long-running Don 3 saga.
While looking back on the making of Dil Chahta Hai 25 years after its release, the filmmaker recalled a moment when Saif Ali Khan nearly had to leave the film because of a scheduling clash. Farhan said the uncertainty was devastating because he could not imagine anyone else playing the role.
And then, speaking on an actor potentially dropping out shortly before a film begins, he smiled and remarked, “Not just with me. Aisa bhi hota hai. Huh?”
He did not mention Ranveer Singh. But given the very public dispute surrounding Don 3 and Singh’s reported departure from the project weeks before filming was due to begin, the timing of the joke has inevitably invited comparisons.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India about Dil Chahta Hai, Farhan recalled how close the film came to losing Saif before production.
“Saif suddenly had some date issue with another film that he was going to do. The dates shifted, and he was kind of half in, half out on that. So he was in a bit of a spot, and he had to leave the film. And everybody tried to convince him, like, ‘Yaar, please.’ And for me, I was just like, my head was, like, destroyed. Because when we got, when I met him, when we got into it, there was nobody else who could have played that part. It was just impossible.”
Farhan said the situation happened roughly a month before filming and described the experience as deeply upsetting. He then connected that old experience to the realities of filmmaking today.
“So, like, that was too heartbreaking for me. Not, maybe ten days, I think it was maybe about a month away from filming, which seems to be a pattern nowadays,” he said, before smilingly adding, “Not just with me. Aisa bhi hota hai. Huh?”
The comment was not an explicit reference to Singh, but it is difficult to discuss last-minute casting turmoil around Farhan without Don 3 entering the conversation.
The Don 3 dispute dates back to December 2025, when Singh reportedly exited the project only weeks before filming was expected to begin.
The fallout subsequently escalated into a dispute over compensation and production losses, eventually drawing in industry bodies and leading to a mediation process. A cine body also issued a non-cooperation directive against Singh, though it was revoked days later.
According to an earlier report by SCREEN, Singh outlined four concerns during a Producers Guild of India meeting that he said contributed to his decision to leave.
Among them was the script, which Singh reportedly felt was not strong enough. He also raised concerns about Farhan’s availability and the difficulty of maintaining sustained creative collaboration while the filmmaker was juggling other commitments, including concert tours and acting projects.
Singh reportedly also alleged that his remuneration had been reduced and that the proposed budget had fallen significantly, from around Rs 300-350 crore to approximately Rs 150 crore. He also said he had not received a signing advance.
The situation became even more complicated after Singh’s Dhurandhar opened in December 2025 and became a major commercial success.
The film reportedly crossed Rs 1300 crore worldwide. Its sequel, released in March, went even further, earning more than Rs 1800 crore globally and turning the franchise into the highest-grossing Hindi film series.
Farhan and Excel Entertainment disputed several of Singh’s claims during the mediation.
According to the production company’s position, Singh had reacted positively to different versions of the script during the film’s development. Excel also disputed the allegation that his fee had been cut after terms had been agreed, saying remuneration discussions had taken place during negotiations before the term sheet was signed.
The production house also challenged Singh’s claims concerning the budget and Farhan’s availability.
One particularly revealing exchange reportedly came when Excel Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani asked Singh whether he would have walked away from Don 3 if Dhurandhar had not become a blockbuster. According to people present at the meeting, Singh said he would not have left in that scenario.
Singh later proposed a settlement. He reportedly offered Rs 10 crore as immediate compensation and a 25% reduction in his fee for a future Excel Entertainment production.
The offer was rejected, with the producers reportedly arguing that a future-project discount was of little value because they no longer intended to work with the actor. Their priority was compensation for losses they said had already been incurred.
The Don 3 dispute remains unresolved.
The filmmaker has previously spoken about how the Don 3 experience changed his outlook on filmmaking. Rather than discussing the specifics of the dispute, Farhan said he had learned not to assume that a project would proceed exactly as planned.
“What I’ve learnt is expect the unexpected. You can’t take anything for granted until it’s on film. You realise at some point that there’ll be a period that would come that would be a bit challenging. You’ve had it good. It’s okay, just take it in your stride. I inculcated a lot from the experiences of people who came before me. There will be these moments which will come along that’ll be challenging creatively and existentially. You’d wonder, do I have what it takes?”