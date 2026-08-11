Farhan Akhtar’s apparent Ranveer Singh dig over Don 3 exit drama: ‘Not just with me, it happens'

“Saif suddenly had some date issue with another film that he was going to do. The dates shifted, and he was kind of half in, half out on that. So he was in a bit of a spot, and he had to leave the film. And everybody tried to convince him, like, ‘Yaar, please.’ And for me, I was just like, my head was, like, destroyed. Because when we got, when I met him, when we got into it, there was nobody else who could have played that part. It was just impossible.”