Dhurandhar failed to break into Japan’s top 25 films over its opening weekend,
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar franchise may have rewritten box office records in India, but its overseas journey has hit a speed bump. The action drama, which arrived in Japanese theatres on July 10 after massive promotions, has opened to a muted response at the Japanese box office.
Despite releasing across nearly 80 screens, Dhurandhar failed to break into Japan’s top 25 films over its opening weekend, according to trade reports, quoted by Bollywood Box Office.
The film’s first day numbers remained modest. By 2 pm on July 10, Dhurandhar had registered 449 admissions across 57 locations. The numbers saw only a limited rise through the rest of the day, with total footfalls reaching around 900 across 80 locations.
The low opening came despite the makers’ efforts to build buzz around the Japanese release.
The slow start also meant that Dhurandhar could not secure a place among the top 10 Indian films with the biggest opening-day footfalls in Japan.
The film needed to cross Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, which currently holds the 10th spot with 1,300 admissions, to enter the list. It fell short of that mark, much like Pushpa 2, which also failed to break into Japan’s top 10 opening-day rankings.
At the top of the chart remains Yash-starrer RRR, which continues to hold the record for the biggest opening by an Indian film in Japan with 8,230 footfalls.
The current top 10 list includes:
RRR — 8,230 footfalls
Saaho — 6,510 footfalls
Kalki 2898 AD — 3,700 footfalls
Pathaan — 2,220 footfalls
Salaar — 2,200 footfalls
Jawan — 1,960 footfalls
Rangasthalam — 1,610 footfalls
Devara — 1,550 footfalls
Baahubali 2 — 1,380 footfalls
Tiger 3 — 1,300 footfalls
The Japan opening comes after an extraordinary theatrical run for the franchise in India. The second instalment, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has emerged as the second highest-grossing Indian film of all time, behind Aamir Khan’s Dangal, earning Rs 1,813 crore worldwide.
The first film, Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, was also a major box office success, collecting more than Rs 1,307 crore globally.
Together, the two films have crossed the Rs 3,100 crore mark worldwide.
Written and directed by Aditya Dhar, the Dhurandhar films are produced by Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar and Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios and B62 Studios.
The franchise features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor and others.