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The Odyssey leaked online: Universal Pictures responds as Nolan epic nears $640 million

The studio confirmed that it would be taking action against the unauthorised copies

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Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
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Matt Damon and Zendaya in The Odyssey.
Matt Damon and Zendaya in The Odyssey.

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey may be conquering the global box office, but the epic has run into a very modern-day enemy: Online piracy.

Barely a week after its theatrical release, the film has reportedly been leaked online and circulated across social media platforms. Universal Pictures, the studio behind the film, has confirmed that it is taking action against the unauthorised copies.The Odyssey leaks online

Universal Pictures responds to the leak

Universal Pictures has made it clear that it is not treating the leak lightly.

“We became aware of the unauthorized posting of the film and immediately initiated takedown protocols. We take copyright infringement seriously and will pursue all appropriate remedies to protect our content and intellectual property rights,” the studio said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Odyssey continues its box-office voyage

The piracy leak has done little to slow The Odyssey down at the box office so far. The film sailed past $600 million worldwide in its second weekend, earning $87 million in North America alone.

That pushed its domestic total to $286 million, while the film has collected more than $350 million internationally. Its worldwide haul now stands at nearly $640 million.

A significant chunk of that money has come from premium large-format screenings. IMAX screenings alone contributed $48 million to the film's global earnings over the weekend.

The film's second-weekend performance is particularly impressive when compared with Nolan's Oppenheimer. The Odyssey's $87 million haul in North America over its second weekend was higher than Oppenheimer's $82 million opening weekend in 2023.

Based on Homer's ancient Greek poem, The Odyssey follows King Odysseus, played by Matt Damon, as he embarks on a perilous journey back to Ithaca following the Trojan War. Along the way, he faces mythical creatures and other dangers as he attempts to reunite with his wife, Penelope (Anne Hathaway), and their son, Telemachus (Tom Holland).

The star-studded cast also includes Zendaya, Robert Pattinson as the antagonist Antonius, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong'o, John Leguizamo, Elliot Page, Mia Goth, Corey Hawkins, Jon Bernthal, Samantha Morton, Travis Scott and Benny Safdie.

For now, The Odyssey is still proving difficult to knock off course at the box office. But with pirated copies making their way online, Universal Pictures is clearly hoping the film's digital detour ends quickly.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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