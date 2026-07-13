Michael moonwalks to $1 billion at global box office, becomes highest-grossing biopic ever

The film beat Bohemian Rhapsody to achieve this feat
Michael Jackson has done it again, decades after dominating music charts around the world, he has found a new stage to conquer: the global box office.
The Antoine Fuqua-directed biopic Michael has crossed the $1 billion milestone worldwide, becoming the biggest-grossing biographical film in cinema history. The achievement also marks a major screen debut for Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson’s nephew, who portrays the music legend in the film.
The numbers are staggering, but perhaps not surprising. For an artist whose career was built on breaking records, a billion-dollar box office run was just another day for MJ.
The film’s journey to the top wasn’t an easy one. It had to step past some of the biggest names in the biopic world.
First came Bohemian Rhapsody, the 2018 film about Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, which earned $911 million globally. Michael then overtook Christopher Nolan’s 2023 Oscar-winning Oppenheimer, which had previously held the biographical film record with $977 million.
With those milestones behind it, the Jackson biopic now holds the title of the highest-grossing biographical movie ever made.
The film’s success is also a significant moment for Lionsgate, which co-financed the project with Universal Pictures and Kino Films.
At a time when several major Hollywood studios reportedly passed on the movie, Lionsgate took the gamble — and the gamble has paid off.
According to The New York Times, Michael has become the first billion-dollar movie owned and released by an independent studio, making the film’s success a landmark achievement not just for the Jackson estate but also for Lionsgate.
The film may not have received universal praise from critics, but audiences made their feelings clear.
While Michael received a 40% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, its audience score soared to 97%, highlighting the sharp divide between professional reviews and fan reactions.
The movie opened with a record-setting $217 million worldwide debut — the biggest opening ever for a musical biopic. Strong word-of-mouth, repeat viewings, and Jaafar Jackson’s performance helped keep the film’s momentum alive for months.
Rather than focusing only on the superstar persona, Michael explores the journey behind the icon — from his early years with the Jackson family to the pressures and triumphs that came with global fame.
Jaafar Jackson takes on the role of adult Michael, while Juliano Krue Valdi portrays the younger version of the singer.
The film also features:
Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, the family patriarch.
Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, Michael’s mother.
Jessica Sula as La Toya Jackson.
The film also highlights the influential figures who helped shape Michael Jackson’s career.
Miles Teller plays entertainment lawyer John Branca, who was a key figure in Jackson’s professional journey, while Kendrick Sampson portrays legendary producer Quincy Jones, who worked on some of Jackson’s most iconic albums, including Off the Wall and Thriller.