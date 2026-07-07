Cassettes have also held on for a very local reason: unlike a CD, a tape does not skip when a car is bouncing over sand dunes, which has made them a small desert driving staple for years. Add in a new generation of Gen Z collectors picking up tapes and vinyl records for the first time, and Mahmoud's shelves start to look less like a relic and more like they were simply waiting for everyone else to catch up. He says vinyl records are seeing the same kind of comeback, along with older ways of listening to music, on a Walkman or a record player, instead of a phone.